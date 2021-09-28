Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 28

Today’s Birthday (09/28/21). This year favors love, romance and creativity. Provide reliable support while building new skills to master your game. Collaborate around a financial switchback this autumn, before winter opportunities spark in conversation. Springtime shared profits provide ease around summer income shortfalls. Connect hearts to grow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy domestic comforts. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Cook, clean and savor the fruits of your efforts. Go for simplicity and ease.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Do the background reading. Rest and dig into research and creative projects. Get productive behind closed doors. Edit carefully and review before publishing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Let things unfold naturally. Don’t worry. Keep generating positive cash flow. Maintain momentum without stress or fuss. You can get what you’re after.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize personal matters. Don’t get pushy, or risk losing. Get lost in your favorite fun. Recharge energy with exercise and nature. Indulge yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Research plans, options and possibilities privately. Trust, but verify. Conserve resources and energy. Rest, recharge and prepare for what’s ahead.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep team agreements. Do what you said you would. Keep the ball in play. Make sure that people have what they need. Otherwise, lay low.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional pressure could rise. Someone important is paying attention. Proceed with caution. Fact and fantasy clash. Clarify and revise your schedule. Keep your cool.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re craving a change of scenery. Expand territory while minimizing risk or expense. Reduce clutter, hassle and stress. Savor a walk in fresh air.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Save financial conversations, big purchases or expenses for later. Avoid misunderstandings or upset with your partner. Do the work that brings money in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep secrets and confidences. Support your partner around a change or challenge. Listen generously. Misunderstandings spark without warning. Maintain patience. Take it easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Rest and eat well to nurture your health and wellness. Restore energy and recharge batteries. Avoid noise or irritation. Treat yourself with gentleness and kindness.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Find the loving thread. The one that connects you to your special ones, to your passions, interests and talents. Relax and have fun.

Notable birthdays: Actor Brigitte Bardot is 87. Actor Joel Higgins is 78. Singer Helen Shapiro is 75. Actor Vernee Watson is 72. Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 71. Rock musician George Lynch is 67. Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 64. Actor Steve Hytner is 62. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 57. Country singer Matt King is 55. Actor Mira Sorvino is 54. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 54. Actor-model Carre Otis is 53. Actor Naomi Watts is 53. Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 52. Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 50. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 46. Rapper Young Jeezy is 44. World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 44. Actor Peter Cambor is 43. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 42. Actor Melissa Claire Egan is 40. Actor Jerrika Hinton is 40. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 39.

