Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 15

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (09/15/20). Love lights your path this year. Faithful practice with beloved arts, talents, games and pursuits grows your skills. Investigations reveal greater mysteries. Shift professional strategies this winter to prioritize family blossoming. Resolve summer domestic challenges, before a career resurgence. Connect at a deeper level.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt your work to unscheduled changes. New information dispels old fears. Fulfill, change or revoke your promises. A walk in nature soothes and reassures you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — An unplanned distraction or obstacle could impede your love life. Don’t let things get to you. Patience is golden. Prioritize fun, passion, beauty and romance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to changes with domestic repairs and upgrades. Fix up your place. Putter in your garden. Clean messes. Stay flexible. Support family comfort and functionality.