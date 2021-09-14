Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 14

Today’s Birthday (09/14/21). Energize optimal physical performance this year. Practice makes perfect, building strength, endurance and vitality. Summer career successes inspire a reorientation with autumn educational adventures. Love and family fill your home this winter, before spring beauty tempts wider exploration. Get your heart pumping.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Pursue reliable professional opportunities. For about six weeks, with Mars in Libra, work closely with your partner. Collaboration gets more fun. Romance flowers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work seems energized by Mars in Libra over six weeks. Work faster and produce more results (including money). Prioritize health, fitness and vitality.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared financial growth. Advance romance over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Have fun with the ones you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together in partnership. For about six weeks, with Mars in Libra, renovation demands physical effort. Put your energy into improving your home situation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Energize your work. Creativity electrifies communications. You’re intent on getting the whole story over six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Express your views.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Passion fuels your actions. Energize money making efforts over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Develop lucrative opportunities. Rake in a healthy harvest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on personal development over six weeks, with Mars in your sign. Energize and empower passion projects. Advance by providing leadership and contribution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity sparks. Enjoy private tranquility, with Mars in Libra for six weeks. Clean closets, garages and attics. Clear space for the next chapter.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow. Share and connect with kindred spirits. Team and community projects gain momentum over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Advance professionally over the next month and a half, with Mars in Libra. Move forward boldly. Grab passing opportunities. Energize your career.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Plan your moves. Travels, education and exploration inspire. Investigate and research, with Mars in Libra for six weeks. Discover new frontiers from home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork pays. Make financial plans and moves, with Mars in Libra. Raise shared funds over six weeks. Collaborate to grow family accounts and assets.
Notable birthdays: Actor Walter Koenig is 85. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 81. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 77. Actor Sam Neill is 74. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 74. Actor Robert Wisdom is 68. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 66. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 65. Actor Mary Crosby is 62. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 62. Country singer John Berry is 62. Actor Melissa Leo is 61. Actor Faith Ford is 57. Actor Jamie Kaler is 57. Actor Michelle Stafford is 56. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 55. Actor Dan Cortese is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 52. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 52. Actor Ben Garant is 51. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 51. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 50. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 48. Rapper Nas is 48. Actor Austin Basis is 45.