Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 14

Today’s Birthday (09/14/21). Energize optimal physical performance this year. Practice makes perfect, building strength, endurance and vitality. Summer career successes inspire a reorientation with autumn educational adventures. Love and family fill your home this winter, before spring beauty tempts wider exploration. Get your heart pumping.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Pursue reliable professional opportunities. For about six weeks, with Mars in Libra, work closely with your partner. Collaboration gets more fun. Romance flowers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work seems energized by Mars in Libra over six weeks. Work faster and produce more results (including money). Prioritize health, fitness and vitality.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared financial growth. Advance romance over the next six weeks, with Mars in Libra. Have fun with the ones you love.