Today’s Birthday (09/10/19). Fill your home with love this year. Practice your arts, passions and joys. A romantic connection flowers this winter, before a new phase with a group project. Make a change at home next summer, before your team triumphs. Listen to your heart, and follow the call.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Friends may not always agree. Find commonality and a unifying thread. Luck rewards an open mind. Connect with your community.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reality wins over fantasies today. Stick to practical professional goals and make your mark. Expand your territory. A brilliant tactic can increase profits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Confirm reservations. Unexpected delays could arise. Have a backup plan in case your first one falls through. Don’t race off on a wild goose chase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Pay bills, and send invoices. Arguments could spark. Have patience with your partner. Treat each other with extra compassion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on your partner with a surprise. Somehow things work out despite an unlucky turn of events. Compromise to avoid disagreements. Find hidden treasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to avoid accident or injury. Take extra care of your physical wellness. Rest and nurture yourself. Get expert support if needed.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax, and don’t try to force things. Unexpected circumstances could alter a romantic prospect. Enjoy a game or movie with family. Take it easy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters grab your attention. Make repairs, especially with plumbing. Resolve details with family and housemates. Make a long-term improvement. Offer comfort food.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A creative obstacle could cause delays. Don’t let past fears inhibit you from making a change. Listen to all considerations, including potential impacts and repercussions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got this. Generate positive cash flow despite changing market conditions. A challenge requires a creative solution. Judge not. Get terms in writing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take time to navigate personal changes. Pamper yourself, and process a transition. Treat yourself gently. Don’t worry about money and don’t spend much either.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Contemplate your next moves. An unexpected hurdle lies ahead; slow to review options. A dream you’ve been considering may prove impractical. Look from another angle.
Thought for Today: “If there is no knowledge, there is no understanding; if there is no understanding, there is no knowledge.” — The Talmud.
Notable birthdays: Actor Philip Baker Hall is 88. Actor Greg Mullavey is 86. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 79. Actor Tom Ligon is 79. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 77. Singer Jose Feliciano is 74. Actress Judy Geeson is 71. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 71. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 70. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 69. Country singer Rosie Flores is 69.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.