Today’s Birthday (09/03/19). Home and family blossom and grow this year. Discipline with your art, sport or passion delivers satisfying developments. Discover a sparkling winter romance, before team changes require adaptation. Household renovation or relocation requires attention, before friends come through for glorious results. Nurture your garden with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Increase the stability factor with shared finances. Don’t spend funds in advance. Others can provide a boost. Confess your worries, and collaborate for amazing results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Encourage your partner for a common goal. Quick action can score. Practice makes perfect. Collaborate to solve a puzzle. Pool your resources, and get creative.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice methodically before speeding up. Avoid technical mistakes. You may need to move quickly to maintain your advantage. Keep your eyes open. Conserve energy.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a sweet connection. Listen with your heart. Share an enticing possibility and find new opportunities for collaboration. Romantic and fun ideas arise in conversation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic arts, chores and projects provide satisfying results. Get your hands dirty. Nurture your inner circle. You’re gaining points. Keep doing what’s working.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider what you want to say and how to say it. Establish rules and guidelines, protocols and messaging statements. Strong foundations allow for quick response.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab an opportunity for extra cash. Advance a lucrative idea. Review carefully before committing funds or energy. Get support from an experienced friend or mentor.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dress with extra care. You’re creating a buzz. Learn and teach simultaneously. Prepare for a moment in the spotlight. Invite participation for a personal cause.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Think quickly and move slowly. Consider options and possibilities. Find solutions to conserve energy and reduce stress. Recharge in a restful setting. Connect with trees.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk with your team to come up with simple solutions. Navigate a change in plans together. Connect with allies to share resources, ideas and data.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and coordinate with your team for a lucrative prize. Professional projects gain momentum. Completion leads to profits. Keep your objective in mind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take new territory with your partner. Discover fresh terrain together. Travel and explore. Tap into a secret source. Encourage each other to learn new tricks.
Thought for Today: “In the arts, the critic is the only independent source of information. The rest is advertising.” — Pauline Kael, American movie critic (1919-2001).
Notable birthdays: Actress Pauline Collins is 79. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 77. Actress Valerie Perrine is 76. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 71. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 64. Actor Steve Schirripa is 62. Actor Holt McCallany is 55. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 54. Actor Costas Mandylor is 54. Actor Charlie Sheen is 54. Singer Jennifer Paige is 46. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 44. Actress Ashley Jones is 43. Actress Nichole Hiltz is 41. Actor Joel Johnstone is 41. Actor Nick Wechsler is 41. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 40. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 36. Actress Christine Woods is 36. Actor Garrett Hedlund is 35. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 33. Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 27.
