Today’s Birthday (10/08/19). Write your masterpiece this year. Disciplined efforts reward a domestic renovation. Beauty, fun and harmony surround your family this winter before a professional puzzle requires resolution. Untangle a misunderstanding next summer before you land a professional prize. Share connections, views and data to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A group project enters the expansion phase. Review numbers to grow shared account balances. The next three weeks with Venus in Scorpio especially favor financial growth.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share support and compromise, especially at work. Partnerships flow with greater ease with Venus in Scorpio. Engage female magnetism. Enjoy a bonding phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel, study and explore. Energize your work with Venus in Scorpio. Practice physical routines for excellence. Prioritize health, fitness and vitality for growing beauty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. You’re especially lucky in love with Venus in Scorpio. Artistic efforts flower. Focus on beauty, harmony and passion. Share with someone wonderful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership gets things done. Make your home a love nest together. Beautify the space. Domestic renovations support your family. Put your heart into your place.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Trust your heart to lead you this month. Speak and write about what you love with Venus in Scorpio. Research, study and learn.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love expands and grows. Fun pursuits entice. The next month can become profitable with Venus in Scorpio. Use charm and artistry for lucrative dealings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home recharges you. You’re especially charismatic and irresistible with Venus in your sign. Pay extra care to your appearance and image. You’re in the spotlight.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Writing projects flourish. Allow yourself more quiet time with Venus in Scorpio. Rest and consider dreams, plans and visions. Savor the beauty in peaceful moments.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get public and work the crowd. You’re especially popular with Venus in Scorpio. Grow the love with social activities and connections. Play on an amazing team.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Follow your heart. Your career expands toward a personal passion with Venus in Scorpio. Take charge. Grab an interesting and satisfying opportunity for rising status.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to venture forth. Follow your passion where it leads with Venus in Scorpio. Travel, adventure and studies bring satisfaction. Enjoy classes, seminars and exploration.
Thought for Today: “Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today.” — Will Rogers, American humorist (1879-1935).
Notable birthdays: Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 83. Actor Paul Hogan is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 79. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 78. Comedian Chevy Chase is 76. Author R.L. Stine is 76. Actor Dale Dye is 75. Country singer Susan Raye is 75. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 70. Actress Sigourney Weaver is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Robert “Kool” Bell (Kool & the Gang) is 69. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 67. Country singer-musician Ricky Lee Phelps is 66. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 65. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 64. Actress Stephanie Zimbalist is 63. Rock musician Mitch Marine is 58. Actress Kim Wayans is 58. Rock singer Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin’ Daddies) is 56. Actor Ian Hart is 55. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer CeCe Winans is 55. Rock musician C.J. Ramone (The Ramones) is 54. Actress-producer Karyn Parsons is 53. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 53. Actress Emily Procter is 51. Actor Dylan Neal is 50. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 49. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 49. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 49. Actor Martin Henderson is 45. Actress Kristanna Loken is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Byron Reeder (Mista) is 40. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 40. Actor Nick Cannon is 39. Actor J.R. Ramirez is 39. Actor Max Crumm is 34. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 34. Actor Angus T. Jones is 26. Actress Molly Quinn is 26. Actress/singer Bella Thorne is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.