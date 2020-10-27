Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 27

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Satisfy your insatiable curiosity. Learn voraciously, with Venus and Mercury both in Libra this month. Study seems fun and exciting. Communicate your perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — The next month can get especially profitable, with both Venus and Mercury retrograde in Libra. Harvest what you’ve planted and grown. Network, market and share.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially irresistible and charming, with both Venus and Mercury retrograde in your sign for the next month. Share your brilliant and creative ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful reflection, meditation and introspection this month, with Mercury retrograde and Venus in Libra. Organize and plan. Practice soothing rituals and nurture yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Crowdsource solutions. Consensus comes easier. Group and community participation pay off.