Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 27

Today’s Birthday (10/27/20). Express and share your message this year. Strengthen connections through consistent communications and project discipline. Resolve family financial challenges this winter, taking advantage of an income rise. Summer changes affect your income sources, before your collaboration hits pay dirt. Creative work energizes, satisfies and inspires.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnerships thrive over the next month, with both Venus and Mercury entering Libra today. Network and grow creative collaborations and connections. Kindle some romance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your health, vitality and labors enter a high-performance zone, with both Mercury retrograde and Venus in Libra. Invest your heart into your work to grow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially creative, attractive and charming, with Venus and Mercury retrograde in Libra. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Discover extraordinary beauty. Express your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects take beautiful shape, with both Mercury retrograde and Venus entering Libra for a month. Family collaboration and communication come together naturally.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Satisfy your insatiable curiosity. Learn voraciously, with Venus and Mercury both in Libra this month. Study seems fun and exciting. Communicate your perspective.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — The next month can get especially profitable, with both Venus and Mercury retrograde in Libra. Harvest what you’ve planted and grown. Network, market and share.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially irresistible and charming, with both Venus and Mercury retrograde in your sign for the next month. Share your brilliant and creative ideas.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful reflection, meditation and introspection this month, with Mercury retrograde and Venus in Libra. Organize and plan. Practice soothing rituals and nurture yourself.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Crowdsource solutions. Consensus comes easier. Group and community participation pay off.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is rising. Professional doors open this month, with both Mercury retrograde and Venus in Libra. Talk about the work you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Explore new terrain, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Teach, study and learn. An educational adventure presents another view for what might be possible.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Find ways to increase shared assets. The next month favors generating and saving money, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Collaborate for mutual benefit.
Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 81. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 80. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 78. Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 74. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 71. Author Fran Lebowitz is 70. Rock musician K.K. Downing is 69. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 69. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 68. Actor Peter Firth is 67.
Actor Robert Picardo is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 64. Singer Simon Le Bon is 62. Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 56. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 54. Rock musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) is 53. Actor Sean Holland is 52. Actor Channon Roe is 51. Actor Sheeri Rappaport is 43. Actor David Walton is 42. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 42. Actor-singer Kelly Osbourne is 36. Actor Christine Evangelista is 34. Actor Bryan Craig is 29. Actor Troy Gentile is 27.
