Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Oct. 20

Today’s Birthday (10/20/20). Fortune favors your house this year. Organize, coordinate and share chores and improvements for family gain. Travel or study plans take a turn this winter, aiming you toward a communications breakthrough. Making a creative change next summer inspires educational opportunities. Home centers your universe around love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You’re craving adventure. Monitor conditions and assess risks. Discover a conflict between fantasy and reality. Imagine the perfect moment and make plans. Consider possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical priorities with shared finances. Carefully monitor expenses to maintain positive cash flow. Pool resources, talents and efforts. Contribute to a joint venture.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Link arms to shoulder the load together. Illusions fade and you can see the bare facts. Accept what you can or change what you cannot.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A fading illusion reveals hidden ugliness. Don’t stir up jealousies or controversy. Prioritize your health and work. Practice to build strength and endurance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait to see what develops. Don’t worry about romance or intrigue. Relax and enjoy the company of interesting people. Keep a low profile.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic messes require attention. Unrealistic expectations lead to a breakdown. Avoid risk or expense. Assess the situation and align on workable solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Bear witness to a revelation. Share the news. Write and report your views. Document your perspective for your networks. Let others see a truth unveiled.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Conserving resources is the easiest way to make money. Simplify. Doubts interfere with progress. Reduce the scale and scope. Find elegant solutions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical personal directions. A fantasy fades to reveal newly uncovered dirt. Adapt your vision to shifting circumstances. Take care of yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Get cozy and comfortable. Avoid risk or hassle and lay low. Make practical plans and organize. Clean your spaces. Breathe in peace. Savor restorative practices.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Not everyone sees things the same. Hold your temper, despite revelations. Stay calm and carry on. Wait for developments. New friends open new possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — New realities confront your industry or profession. Take heart. You’re capable and talented. Adjust plans and directions. Completion of a project confers new status.
Notable birthdays: Japan’s Empress Michiko is 86. Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 83. Former actor Rev. Mother Dolores Hart is 82. Actor William “Rusty” Russ is 70. Actor Melanie Mayron is 68. Retired MLB All-Star Keith Hernandez is 67. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is 65. Movie director Danny Boyle is 64. Former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis is 63. Actor Viggo Mortensen is 62. Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is 56. Rock musician Jim Sonefeld (Hootie & The Blowfish) is 56. Rock musician David Ryan is 56. Rock musician Doug Eldridge (Oleander) is 53. Journalist Sunny Hostin (TV: “The View”) is 52. Political commentator and blogger Michelle Malkin is 50. Actor Kenneth Choi is 49. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 49. Singer Dannii Minogue is 49. Singer Jimi Westbrook (country group Little Big Town) is 49. Country musician Jeff Loberg is 44. Actor/comedian Dan Fogler is 44. Rock musician Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs) is 44. Actor Sam Witwer is 43. Actor John Krasinski is 41. Rock musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) is 41. Actor Katie Featherston is 38. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman is 35.
