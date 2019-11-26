Today’s Birthday (11/26/19). Take charge for what you love this year. Grow your flow of silver with steady, organized action. Winter profits support your family through a change. Restore integrity where it’s missing with a personal project next summer before a lucrative surge benefits your collaboration. Follow your own star.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travel and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative with your team.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower naturally into romance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your performance seems energized. This Sagittarius New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — This New Moon sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship heats up. It’s all for love and love for all.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Savor household harmony. Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Reach out for powerful connections. Write and publish. Share gratitude and appreciation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase. Conserve resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Grow your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A group endeavor reaches new heights. Breakthroughs with friends, social networks and community causes are reason for celebration. Get together and howl under the New Moon.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. An exciting project engages your curiosities, talents and skills. Develop a project from an idea to reality.
Thought for Today: “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey.
Notable birthdays: Impressionist Rich Little is 81. Singer Tina Turner is 80. Singer Jean Terrell is 75. Pop musician John McVie is 74. Actress Marianne Muellerleile is 71. Actor Scott Jacoby is 63. Actress Jamie Rose is 60. Country singer Linda Davis is 57. Actor Scott Adsit is 54. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 54. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 54. Actress Kristin Bauer is 53. Actor Peter Facinelli is 46. Actress Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 45. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 44. Actress Maia Campbell is 43. Country singer Joe Nichols is 43. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 41. Actress Jessica Bowman is 39. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 38. Actress Jessica Camacho is 37. Country singer-musician Mike Gossin (Gloriana Rock) is 35. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 35. Singer Lil Fizz is 34. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 34. Singer Aubrey Collins is 32. Actress-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.