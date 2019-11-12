Today’s Birthday (11/12/19). Lucrative opportunities abound this year. Growth comes through sustained, consistent communications. Profit through creativity and artistry this winter, leading you in a new educational direction. Summer adventures delight, yet they could get expensive. Keep it simple. Enjoy priceless moments with beloved people.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reassess assets. A turning point arises over income and finances. Profitable opportunities come up over the next two weeks under the Taurus Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Meditate on dreams past and future. Some concerns are well-founded. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. Patiently navigate a change. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
You have free articles remaining.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new health-and-fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Change direction with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Shift the direction of your research. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Start a new chapter.
Thought for Today: “I would have girls regard themselves not as adjectives but as nouns.” — Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
Notable birthdays: Singer Brian Hyland is 76. Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 76. Rock musician Booker T. Jones (Booker T. & the MGs) is 75. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 75. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 74. Rock musician Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (Blue Oyster Cult) is 72. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is 70. Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 69. Actress Megan Mullally is 61. Actor Vincent Irizarry is 60. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 58. Actor Sam Lloyd is 56. Rock musician David Ellefson is 55. Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 51.
Figure skater Tonya Harding is 49. Actress Rebecca Wisocky is 48. Actress Radha Mitchell is 46. Actress Lourdes Benedicto is 45. Actress Tamala Jones is 45. Actress Angela Watson is 45. Singer Tevin Campbell is 43. Actress Ashley Williams is 41. Actress Cote de Pablo is 40. Actor Ryan Gosling is 39. Contemporary Christian musician Chris Huffman is 39. Actress Anne Hathaway is 37. Pop singer Omarion is 35. NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is 31. Folk-rock musician Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes) is 29. Actress Macey Cruthird is 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.