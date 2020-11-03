Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 3

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Libra. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as translator for others who don’t get each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings privately. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you’ve been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.