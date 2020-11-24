Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 24

Notable birthdays: Country singer Johnny Carver is 80. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 79. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 78. Singer Lee Michaels is 75. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 73. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 70. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 66. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 64. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 63. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 58. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 58. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 58. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 56. Actor Conleth Hall (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 56. Actor Scott Krinksy (“Chuck”) is 52. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 50. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 49. Comedian-actor Stephen Merchant is 46. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” ″Roswell”) is 43. Actor Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Roswell”) is 42. Actor Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) is 30.