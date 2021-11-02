Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 2

Today’s Birthday (11/02/21). Fortune flows through your home base this year. Transform your place with love, disciplined actions and routines. Solve a puzzle with your partner this autumn, before pulling in a lucrative winter harvest. Springtime romance flowers, inspiring personal development next summer. Grow and harmonize with family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for immediate objectives. Work together and get farther. Don’t keep pushing a closed door. Take care when traveling or avoid it altogether. Coordinate efforts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Communicate and coordinate to manage a busy phase. Focus on navigating short-term hurdles. Get feedback from experts, doctors or coaches to raise physical performance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t worry about the future. Enjoy the here and now. Focus on activities and games you love. Go for fun and romance. Follow your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Beautify your surroundings and enjoy the results. Clean a mess at home. Take advantage of a lucky break. Bake something delicious to share.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Catch up on the background reading. Monitor conditions. Grab a spontaneous opportunity to deepen a connection. Communication can open doors. Network and coordinate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity and communication pay off. Watch and listen closely to hop on a profitable lucky break. Find the lucrative opportunity you’re looking for.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with simple pleasures like delicious flavors, music and sensations. Indulge in your own favorite activities. Nurture yourself to shine. You’re in the spotlight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Clear the past from your working spaces. Emptiness invites creation. Your imagination goes wild. Settle into a quiet spot and capture your inspiration.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork makes a difference. Connect and share resources, information and support. Listen and learn. Used tested methods. Discuss your research and discoveries in private.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Ponder a professional puzzle. Gentle pressure works better than force. Encourage others toward the possibility you see. Avoid assumptions. Patiently put the pieces together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Wait for a roadblock to clear. Study options as you review objectives and plans. Things fall into place. Don’t launch until you’re ready. Gather information.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — To avoid tangles, clarify the numbers. A possible problem appears. Argue logically or don’t argue. Be supportive, not critical, of authority. Assume responsibility.

Notable birthdays: Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 83. Actor Stefanie Powers is 79. Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 76. Actor Kate Linder is 74. Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 63. Actor Peter Mullan is 62. Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 60. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 58. Actor Jenny Robertson (“Bull Durham”) is 58. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is 57. Actor Lauren Velez is 57. Actor Sean Kanan is 55. Actor David Schwimmer is 55. Christian/jazz singer Alvin Chea (Take 6) is 54. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 54. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is 54. Rock musician Fieldy is 52. Actor Meta Golding is 50. Rock singer-musician John Hampson (Nine Days) is 50. Actor Marisol Nichols is 50. Rapper Nelly is 47. Actor Danny Cooksey is 46.

