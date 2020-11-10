Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Today’s Birthday (11/10/20). Connect and share to thrive this year. Write and create with consistent, disciplined action. Jump a collaborative financial hurdle this winter, before new silver flows. Plan and prepare for extra summer expenses, before your shared venture pulls in a lucrative harvest. Communication opens new doors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize a lucrative collaboration. Discuss finances and make determinations with your partner over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Make future plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on your partner. Compromise comes easily, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Share the load. Enjoy romantic banter and flirtation. Discuss passions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home entices. Talk about health, vitality and work to grow, with Mercury in Scorpio. Communication benefits your physical well-being. Walk outside and explore your neighborhood.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your thoughts turn toward fun and romance, with Mercury in Scorpio. It’s easier to express yourself. You’re exceptionally creative for the next three weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Confine intimate conversations behind closed doors. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Scorpio. Discuss possibilities with family. Communicate and share some domestic bliss.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Go ahead and express yourself. Your creativity and communications skills reawaken, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Get into personal passion projects.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider upcoming plans. New income sources arise through networking and communications over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Promotion and marketing can flower.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your team. For about three weeks, it’s easier to make personal decisions, with Mercury in your sign. Reinvent yourself and share your vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Commune with your inner muse now that Mercury enters Scorpio for three weeks. Write and modify plans, reports and research projects. Organize and plan.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — For about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio, team projects go well. Communication oils the machinery. Grow and strengthen your networks. Accomplish more together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Explore career possibilities. Benefit through professional communications over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Discuss your dream position. Collaborate to realize possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Travel, education and discovery especially beckons over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Renew old bonds and traditions. Plan adventures. Discuss logistics and make reservations.
Notable birthdays: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 86. Actor Albert Hall is 83. Country singer Donna Fargo is 79. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 77. Lyricist Tim Rice is 76. Actor-dancer Ann Reinking is 71. Actor Jack Scalia is 70. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 65. Actor Matt Craven is 64. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 64. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 61. Author Neil Gaiman is 60. Actor Vanessa Angel is 57. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 57. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 57. Actor Michael Jai White is 56. Country singer Chris Cagle is 52. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 52.
Actor Ellen Pompeo is 51. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 50. Rapper U-God is 50. Rapper-producer Warren G is 50. Actor Walton Goggins is 49. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 46. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Rapper Eve is 42. Rock musician Chris Joannou (Silverchair) is 41. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 38. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 37. Actor Josh Peck is 34. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 30. Actor Genevieve Beuchner is 29. Actor Zoey Deutch is 26. Actor Kiernan Shipka is 21. Actor Mackenzie Foy is 20.
