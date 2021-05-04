Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 4

Today’s Birthday (05/04/21). This year favors your career, status and influence. Apply steady efforts to build for success. Springtime changes with shared finances inspire an income rise this summer. Adapt around winter challenges, before shared accounts get a boost. Put love into your work and it shines.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Strategize and consider. Stay close to home and avoid travel. Revise plans to advance long-term goals. Miscommunications abound; peaceful quiet suits your mood.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen community bonds. Provide support. Rely on each other. Don’t go along with something you don’t agree with. Minimize risks. Clarify misunderstandings. Love is fundamental.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the professional results you want. Get productive behind closed doors. Communications can get twisted. Make no assumptions. Draw upon hidden resources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore a subject you’ve been dreaming about. Follow unexpected threads for revelations. Research can have long-term benefit. Misunderstandings could spark. Edit and clarify.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep supporting and contributing to grow shared financial accounts. Delays or communication breakdowns could slow the action. Postpone financial discussions and monitor the numbers.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and delegate with your partner. You don’t have to do it all. Adapt with changing plans. Abandon preconceptions and assumptions. Have patience with misunderstandings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The workload could seem intense. Reduce speed to avoid accidents or mistakes. Avoid controversy or risk. Prioritize health and energy. Slow to finish faster.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have fun without taking expensive risks. Avoid controversy or fuss. Get creative and build something awesome. Or get carried away by an unexpected plot twist.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get into a household project. Declutter spaces and make useful improvements. Practice patience with your family and yourself, despite miscommunication. Find creative solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen closely. Edit and refine carefully before publishing. Avoid risk or controversy. Mistakes could get expensive. Patiently clarify your message. Express acknowledgement and gratitude.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Focus to avoid costly mistakes. Financial misunderstandings or delays could mess with your plans. Patiently maintain momentum. Unravel any tangles as they occur.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re getting stronger. Avoid gossip or risky business. Focus on personal projects. Enjoy a walk outside. Exercise elevates your mood. Love is the answer.
Notable birthdays: Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 91. Jazz musician Ron Carter is 84. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 80. Pop singer Peggy Santiglia Davison (The Angels) is 77. Actor Richard Jenkins is 74. Country singer Stella Parton is 72. Actor-turned-clergyman Hilly Hicks is 71. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 71. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 70. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Oleta Adams is 68. Violinist Soozie Tyrell (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 64. Country singer Randy Travis is 62. Actor Mary McDonough is 60. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 54. Actor Will Arnett is 51.