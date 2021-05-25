Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 25

Today’s Birthday (05/25/21). Intellectual discoveries spark and illuminate this year. Generate valuable prizes through disciplined efforts. Shift directions with a springtime collaboration for growing personal power, charisma and confidence this summer. Dream up new plans over a peaceful winter before partnership sparks into flame. Exploration yields exciting results.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical educational priorities. Navigate obstacles or challenges. Begin a new phase in your exploration. Complete previous investigations before launching the next.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can see what wasn’t working. Adapt shared efforts to transition from one financial phase to the next. Coordinate to redirect resources in new directions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your partner. Adjust with changing circumstances. Complete issues from the past. Support each other through transitions. Apologies are a gift, and forgiveness divine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Challenges and barriers have confronted your work, health and vitality. Rest and recharge. Nurture yourself with good food, music and nature. Adapt around a transition.