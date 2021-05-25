Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 25

Today’s Birthday (05/25/21). Intellectual discoveries spark and illuminate this year. Generate valuable prizes through disciplined efforts. Shift directions with a springtime collaboration for growing personal power, charisma and confidence this summer. Dream up new plans over a peaceful winter before partnership sparks into flame. Exploration yields exciting results.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical educational priorities. Navigate obstacles or challenges. Begin a new phase in your exploration. Complete previous investigations before launching the next.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can see what wasn’t working. Adapt shared efforts to transition from one financial phase to the next. Coordinate to redirect resources in new directions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your partner. Adjust with changing circumstances. Complete issues from the past. Support each other through transitions. Apologies are a gift, and forgiveness divine.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Challenges and barriers have confronted your work, health and vitality. Rest and recharge. Nurture yourself with good food, music and nature. Adapt around a transition.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Conditions could limit the fun potential. Romantic ideals could seem distant or faded. Go for simplicity. Share a picnic with someone sweet. Take a walk and enjoy the sunshine.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your family with home comforts and flavors. Domestic changes could seem unsettling. Imagine how you’d like it to be. Dream and plan for perfection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review and revise communications. You can see what wasn’t working. Begin a new creative phase. Let go of outmoded views or techniques. Shift directions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to shifting financial conditions. Changes higher up affect your market, clients and industry. Review and research options. Redirect plans and strengthen foundational structures.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Doubts and anxieties could arise. Remind yourself what you love. To sense who you are, ask someone who loves you. You’re discovering your own road.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Find hidden beauty in peaceful rituals. Slow to review where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Adapt plans with changes and transitions. Nurture heart and spirit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — It’s a time of great changes, especially socially. Keep adapting with new social rules and norms. Strengthen and nourish friendship and community teamwork. Stay connected.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Industrial or market changes require adaptation. Pivot to take advantage of emerging opportunities. Leave behind what no longer works. Begin a creative career phase.
Notable birthdays: Actor Ann Robinson is 92. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 87. Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 85. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 82. Country singer Jessi Colter is 78. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 78. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 77. Actor Karen Valentine is 74. Actor Jacki Weaver is 74. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 73.
Actor Patti D’Arbanville is 70. Playwright Eve Ensler is 68. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 66. Actor Connie Sellecca is 66. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 63. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 61. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 58. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 54. Actor Joseph Reitman is 53. Rock musician Glen Drover is 52.