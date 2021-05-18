Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 18

Today’s Birthday (05/18/21). This is the year your career takes off. Disciplined routines and efforts strengthen support structures for success. Surmounting shared financial challenges this spring leads to a lucrative summer. Try a new personal direction next winter for a boost in family fortunes. Fulfilling professional dreams satisfies.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fun and romance are possible despite challenges. Go for substance over symbolism. Things may not go as planned. Avoid scams. Handle practical matters.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected domestic circumstances could require adaptation. Slow down and listen. Discover and repair a structural breakdown or weakness. You can solve this puzzle.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Edit and refine communications before publishing. Consider words carefully to avoid misunderstanding or conflict. Use persuasion rather than force. Repeat the basic message.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made, despite barriers. Unexpected delays could arise. Don’t react blindly. Check intuition with data. Prioritize practicalities to maintain positive cash flow.