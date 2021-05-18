Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 18

Today’s Birthday (05/18/21). This is the year your career takes off. Disciplined routines and efforts strengthen support structures for success. Surmounting shared financial challenges this spring leads to a lucrative summer. Try a new personal direction next winter for a boost in family fortunes. Fulfilling professional dreams satisfies.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fun and romance are possible despite challenges. Go for substance over symbolism. Things may not go as planned. Avoid scams. Handle practical matters.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected domestic circumstances could require adaptation. Slow down and listen. Discover and repair a structural breakdown or weakness. You can solve this puzzle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Edit and refine communications before publishing. Consider words carefully to avoid misunderstanding or conflict. Use persuasion rather than force. Repeat the basic message.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made, despite barriers. Unexpected delays could arise. Don’t react blindly. Check intuition with data. Prioritize practicalities to maintain positive cash flow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re getting stronger, although doubts remain. Avoid controversy, noise or crowds. Indulge yourself with simple pleasures, like flowers or candlelight. Give yourself a break.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can see the kink in your plans. Slow to reconsider. Privacy appeals more than publicity. Notice changes at a higher level. Review and reinvent.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Add patience to your team strategy. Navigate a challenge. Things may not go as planned. Play your part behind the scenes. Keep communication channels open.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. Don’t test the limits now. Avoid a conflict of interests. Adapt with changes. Organize files and formats.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Widen an educational exploration. Monitor conditions closely to minimize risk, hassle or expense. Roadblocks abound. Get creative.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Financial obstacles could complicate. Generate positive cash flow into shared accounts. Get terms in writing. Extra work may be required. Call in reinforcements.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Navigate a change with your partner. Anticipate resistance. Avoid risk. Take action for love, not money. Old assumptions get challenged. Coordinate for greater ease.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t push into a brick wall. You’re discovering the physical limitations of your plans. Nurture your health and vitality. Notice impracticalities and modify to adapt.
Notable birthdays: Actor Priscilla Pointer is 97. Actor Robert Morse is 90. Actor Dwayne Hickman is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 83. Actor Candice Azzara is 80. Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 75. Former Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., is 73. Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 73. Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 72. Rock singer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 71. Actor James Stephens is 70. Country singer George Strait is 69. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 61. Rock singer-musician Page Hamilton is 61. Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 60. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Tait is 55. Singer-actor Martika is 52.