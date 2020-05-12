Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 12

Today’s Birthday (05/12/20). Adventure into uncharted territory this year. Your career benefits through disciplined, consistent efforts. Shared ventures navigate a financial change, leading to renewed, amplified communication networks. Change can reveal hidden opportunities. Cash flow can grow, especially with collaboration for abundant winter shared resources. Investigate, explore and discover treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to give things away, with Mars in Pisces. Go through closets, garages and attics. Clean up old messes. Passions are being reawakened.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on professional growth. Together, anything’s possible. Help your team over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Reinforce infrastructures for collaboration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Advance professionally, with Mars in Pisces. Move forward boldly. Pour energy into your career. Push past old barriers. Explore options and pursue opportunities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your curiosity, with Mars in Pisces for two months. Discover new perspectives through the views of another. Explore and learn something fascinating.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate shared accounts. Make financial plans, with Mars in Pisces. For about two months, monitor and revise budgets. Advance an inspiring possibility together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A collaboration surges forward. You get much farther with partnership over two months, now that Mars enters Pisces. Coordinate actions for shared efficiency and ease.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Have fun! Balance physical work, health and exercise for fresh energy and productivity, with Mars in Pisces. Power on for the next two months.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your passion and creativity are in full flower for two months, with Mars in Pisces. Weave a romantic spell. Focus on beauty, joy and love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your family’s comfort. Repair and renovate. Nurture and decorate. Pour your energy into your home, with Mars in Pisces. Put your back into it.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Take action for a cause. Communications and transportation flow with greater ease, with Mars in Pisces. Get into research, writing and brainstorming sessions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Energize your income growth, with Mars in Pisces. Avoid reckless spending and stick to basics. Self-esteem grows along with your wallet. Take charge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a supercharged two-month phase, with Mars in your sign. Focus on personal development through contribution to others. Take leadership for a personal passion.
Thought for Today: “Mistrust the man who finds everything good; the man who finds everything evil; and still more the man who is indifferent to everything.” — Johann Kaspar Lavater, Swiss theologian (1741-1801).
Notable birthdays: Composer Burt Bacharach is 92. Actress Millie Perkins is 84. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jayotis Washington is 79. Country singer Billy Swan is 78. Actress Linda Dano is 77. Actress Lindsay Crouse is 72. Singer-musician Steve Winwood is 72. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 70. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 70. Singer Billy Squier is 70. Blues singer-musician Guy Davis is 68. Country singer Kix Brooks is 65. Actress Kim Greist is 62. Rock musician Eric Singer (KISS) is 62. Actor Ving Rhames is 61. Rock musician Billy Duffy is 59. Actor Emilio Estevez is 58. Actress April Grace is 58. Actress Vanessa A. Williams is 57. TV personality/chef Carla Hall is 56. Country musician Eddie Kilgallon is 55. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 54. Actor Scott Schwartz is 52. Actress Kim Fields is 51. Actress Samantha Mathis is 50. Actress Jamie Luner is 49. Actor Christian Campbell is 48. Actress Rhea Seehorn is 48. Actor Mackenzie Astin is 47. Country musician Matt Mangano (The Zac Brown Band) is 44. Actress Rebecca Herbst is 43. Actress Malin Akerman is 42. Actor Jason Biggs is 42. Actor Rami Malek is 39. Actress-singer Clare Bowen is 36. Actress Emily VanCamp is 34. Actor Malcolm David Kelley is 28. Actor Sullivan Sweeten is 25.
