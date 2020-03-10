Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 10

Today’s Birthday (03/10/20). Realize dreams together this year. Collaborate with steady, coordinated moves. Net a valuable catch with teamwork before a romantic twist requires adaptation. Resolve summer professional challenges before discovering new passion. Make a domestic change next winter, before your career takes off. Connect for common good.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally, now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Make your move. Practice your arts. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct in Aquarius. Brainstorm. Negotiate, collaborate and network. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Choose fun and romance. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Make long-distance connections. Confirm reservations. Share what you’re learning.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize family. Buy, sell, and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. Confusion diminishes. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart. Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication clarifies naturally, with Mercury direct. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love letters and invitations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profits can rise. A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows more freely. Discover healthy solutions.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Expressing your heart comes easier, with Mercury direct. Share passion, possibilities and affection. Listen to your creative muses.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make plans and dream. Family communications clarify over three months, with Mercury direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Talk about what you’re creating.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with friends. It’s easier to learn and express, now that Mercury is direct. Creative efforts leap forward. Sign papers, post and publish. Communicate and connect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re rising professionally. Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes. A barrier dissolves. Make deals and bargains.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Translate for others who don’t get it. Listen powerfully. Share views.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared profit. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Articulate your feelings privately. Review experiences and memories. Journal, draw, plan and strategize.
Thought for Today: “He who knows, does not speak. He who speaks, does not know.” — Lao Tzu, Chinese philosopher.
Notable birthdays: Talk show host Ralph Emery is 87. Bluegrass/country singer-musician Norman Blake is 82. Actor Chuck Norris is 80.
Playwright David Rabe is 80. Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 80. Actress Katharine Houghton (Film: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”) is 78. Actor Richard Gant is 76. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 73. Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is 73. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 71. Actress Aloma Wright is 70. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 67. Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 67. Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 65. Actress Shannon Tweed is 63. Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 62. Actress Sharon Stone is 62. Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 60. Magician Lance Burton is 60. Movie producer Scott Gardenhour is 59. Actress Jasmine Guy is 58. Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 57. Music producer Rick Rubin is 57. Britain’s Prince Edward is 56. Rock singer Edie Brickell is 54. Actor Stephen Mailer is 54. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 52. Actress Paget Brewster is 51. Actor Jon Hamm is 49. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 48. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 46. Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 45. Actor Jeff Branson is 43. Singer Robin Thicke is 43. Actress Bree Turner is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Barnes (Red) is 41. Actor Edi Gathegi is 41. Rock musician Matt Asti (MGMT) is 40. Actor Thomas Middleditch is 38. Country singer Carrie Underwood is 37. Actress Olivia Wilde is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Emeli Sande is 33. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 31. Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 29. Actress Emily Osment is 28.