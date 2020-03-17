Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 17

Today’s Birthday (03/17/20). Collaboration energizes you this year. Regular practice raises your team’s game. Savor shared accomplishments before supporting someone beloved through a challenge. Change directions with a professional project next summer, before a hot mutual attraction sparks. Domestic renovation or relocation next winter leads to professional flowering. Connect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen foundational infrastructures. Unexpected good news opens a new path toward a professional dream fulfilled. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Prepare to present.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Good news comes from afar. Make a lovely long-distance connection. Discuss dreams and make plans with someone special. Studies and travels flourish.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Talk about dreams you’d love to make come true. Save up for future plans. You’re a powerful force together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with a partner to get farther and have more fun. Watch for hidden opportunities to realize dreams and build something great together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — All this practice is paying off. Strong foundations allow for higher levels of performance. Take advantage of beautiful conditions. It could get dreamy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Indulge in fun pursuits with people you love. Play your favorite games. Savor beautiful views, delicious flavors and excellent moves. Connect on another level.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Make improvements and upgrades, after aligning on the plan. Take advantage of a bargain. Give new purpose to something old.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions. Find what’s needed to realize dreams within your community networks. Make powerful invitations and requests. Get your message out.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. Tap another revenue source. Money saved is money earned. Invest in work you love. Invent new possibilities. Invite participation and contribution.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal dream one step at a time. Keep strengthening foundations. Build what you’ve been imagining. Discover something delightful in the process.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful settings and private productivity. Review plans and notice opportunities for advancement. Ensure that your path aligns with your heart. Recharge and consider.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re stronger together. Unite for a common cause. Stand for a team goal. Grab an opportunity to have fun and make a difference simultaneously.
Thought for Today: “May your neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, the angels protect you, and heaven accept you.” — Irish saying.
Notable birthdays: The former national chairwoman of the NAACP, Myrlie Evers-Williams, is 87. Former astronaut Ken Mattingly is 84. Singer-songwriter Jim Weatherly is 77. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 76. Former NSA Director and former CIA Director Michael Hayden is 75. Rock musician Harold Brown (War; Lowrider Band) is 74. Actor Patrick Duffy is 71. Actor Kurt Russell is 69. Country singer Susie Allanson is 68. Actress Lesley-Anne Down is 66. Actor Mark Boone Jr. is 65. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 65. Actor Gary Sinise is 65. Actor Christian Clemenson is 62. Former basketball and baseball player Danny Ainge is 61. Actor Arye Gross is 60. Actress Vicki Lewis is 60. Actor Casey Siemaszko is 59. Writer-director Rob Sitch is 58. Actor Rob Lowe is 56. Rock singer Billy Corgan is 53. Rock musician Van Conner (Screaming Trees) is 53. Actor Mathew St. Patrick is 52. Actor Yanic Truesdale is 51. Rock musician Melissa Auf der Maur is 48. Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 48. Rock musician Caroline Corr (The Corrs) is 47. Actress Amelia Heinle is 47. Country singer Keifer Thompson (Thompson Square) is 47. Actress Marisa Coughlan is 46. Rapper Swifty (D12) is 45. Actress Natalie Zea is 45. Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson is 45. Actress Brittany Daniel is 44. Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is 43. Country musician Geoff Sprung (Old Dominion) is 42. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 39. TV personality Rob Kardashian (TV: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 33. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Hozier is 30. Actress Eliza Hope Bennett is 28. Actor John Boyega is 28. Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky is 23. Actor Flynn Morrison is 15.