Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 31

Today’s Birthday (03/31/20). Your professional performance lights up this year. Share support with a strong team. Ride a professional rocket before focusing on home and family. Summer travel twists lead you into your cozy nest. Resolve a communications puzzle next winter, before an exciting exploration beckons. Provide excellence.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Cook up something delicious. Take advantage of great conditions for a domestic project. Get feedback on your ideas for changes. Others have great suggestions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Get creative with a professional challenge. Study the situation. Ask questions, listen and learn. You can develop the skills you need. Polish your promotional materials.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Develop a lucrative venture. Opportunities for travel and research entice you out to investigate. Stick to the budget. Find ways to mix business with pleasure.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want to accomplish. Ask for what you’ve been promised. Make payments, send invoices and collect outstanding funds. Manage financial paperwork.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider all possibilities before committing. A collaboration is heating up; finish old projects to make space for new. Imagine the fun and make plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can win an incredible prize. Practice your moves on your own before you get together. Share the load for a major accomplishment.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Rely upon a careful work schedule. Avoid double-booking. Delegate what you can. Prioritize time with the people you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory and teach as you learn. Explore, research and investigate. Home recharges you for the journey ahead. Relax in domestic comforts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to grow shared accounts. Handle administrative tasks and chores. File, sort and organize documents. Your efforts support a project’s financial success. Chip in.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your partner keeps you grounded. Profitable plans develop. Follow your intuition. Negotiate and compromise. Discover a win-win situation and work together for shared gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Refine your physical techniques and moves. The pace is picking up; find small efficiencies. Nurture your health with good food and rest. Practice for strength.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize fun with someone special. Share an intimate moment together. Relax in a peaceful setting and settle into a fine romance. Share a restful ritual.
Thought for Today: “An optimist may see a light where there is none, but why must the pessimist always run to blow it out?” — Rene Descartes, French philosopher (born this date in 1596, died 1650).
Notable birthdays: Actor William Daniels is 93. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 86. Actress Shirley Jones is 86. Musician Herb Alpert is 85. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 80. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 80. Actor Christopher Walken is 77. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 76. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 76. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 76. Former Vice President Al Gore is 73.
Author David Eisenhower is 72. Actress Rhea Perlman is 72. Actor Robbie Coltrane is 70. Actor Ed Marinaro is 70. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 65. Actor Marc McClure is 63. Actor William McNamara is 55. Alt-country musician Bob Crawford (The Avett Brothers) is 49. Actor Ewan McGregor is 49. Actress Erica Tazel is 45. Actress Judi Shekoni is 42. Rapper Tony Yayo is 42. Actress Kate Micucci is 40. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (TV: “Atlanta,” Stage: “Book of Mormon”) is 38. Actress Melissa Ordway is 37. Jazz musician Christian Scott is 37. Pop musician Jack Antonoff (fun.) is 36. Actress Jessica Szohr is 35.
