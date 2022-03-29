Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 29

Today’s Birthday (03/29/22). Fortune follows friends, networks and community this year. Steady teamwork can realize seemingly impossible dreams. Springtime profits provide options to support shared accounts around a summer change. Collaborative ventures profit next autumn, allowing a winter cushion for personal finances. Coordinate and share with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Fortune favors a well-considered plan. Articulate a dream. Share the vision and possibility of it. Look for lucky opportunities and find them. Imagine perfection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — For magic, mix together a healthy dose of luck, dreams and friends. Take advantage of a fortunate break. Collaboration leads to new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional project picks up momentum. Grab an unexpected opportunity for long-term benefit. Dreamy outcomes are possible. Take your best shot.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand frontiers. Discover something you’d only dreamed about. Take a chance for lasting gain. The more you learn, the more you want to delve deeper.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative benefits are available. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Financial opportunities develop. You’re building together for the future. Dreams can come true.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Share your dreams. Surprise opportunities reveal new possibilities. Support each other to choose. Strategize together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Practice your physical moves. Take advantage of a lucky break. Nature inspires your heart and spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love. Share dreams and visions with someone attractive. Unexpected plot twists deepen the tale. Play and have fun together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Luck and dreams align. Grab a spontaneous opportunity for a domestic upgrade. Make an improvement that benefits and beautifies your household.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Good things come through communication channels. Express what’s in your heart. Follow a dream and fortune comes along. Talk about what you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a new funding source. Keep to your frugal habits, nonetheless. Maintain momentum with existing projects as you add responsibilities. You’ve got this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re ready to make changes for the better. A personal dream appears within reach. Your ideas are attracting attention.

Notable birthdays: Author Judith Guest is 86. Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 79. Comedian Eric Idle is 79. Composer Vangelis is 79. Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 77. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 75. Actor Bud Cort is 74. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 67. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 67. Actor Marina Sirtis is 67. Actor Christopher Lambert is 65. Rock singer Perry Farrell (Porno for Pyros; Jane’s Addiction) is 63. Comedian-actor Amy Sedaris is 61. Model Elle Macpherson is 59. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is 58. Actor Annabella Sciorra is 58. Movie director Michel Hazanavicius is 55. Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 55. Actor Lucy Lawless is 54. Country singer Brady Seals is 53. Actor Sam Hazeldine is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 46.

