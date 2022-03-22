Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 22

Today’s Birthday (03/22/22). Grow through community connection this year. Discipline, friendship and coordination make an unbeatable team. A lucrative springtime allows contribution around summer obstacles with shared accounts. Profitable autumn harvests replenish shared resources, which helps with personal financial delays next winter. Teamwork can generate amazing results.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance cautiously. Step carefully to avoid unstable terrain or pitfalls. Unexpected news could deviate your path. Avoid impetuous moves. Slow to reflect and rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and budget for what’s ahead. Plug a financial leak. Avoid risk. Save an emergency cushion for unexpected expenses. Collaborate for solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate your way through minor adjustments with your partner. Reinforce basic support structures. Avoid arguments or outbursts. Solve an unexpected puzzle together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices to grow stronger. Stretch well and build up slowly to get your heart pumping. Avoid sudden or destabilizing moves. Nurture yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with people you love. Stick to simple activities or risk complications. Adapt around unexpected news. Share your hearts, observations and solutions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your heart is at home. Domestic projects engage your creativity. Clean old messes before making new ones. Make repairs and upgrades. Fix something before it breaks.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get the word out. Support communications to inform and educate around recent changes. Issue statements and news updates. Reach out to your wider circles.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep harvesting the fruit of your labors. Lucrative opportunities are ripe for the plucking. Unplanned expenses could arise. Monitor accounts to maintain positivity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Reinforce basic structures with a personal project to avoid accidents, mistakes or messes. Go for what you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Slow to recharge and reassess the terrain ahead. Plans could go awry. Find a quiet place to consider options. Rest, make plans and review.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Teamwork gets a big job done. Adapt with a surprise or change. Support each other. Share comfort, resources and solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Get help building a professional dream. Your thorns have roses. Find a way to delicately harvest. Learn new tricks, skills and techniques with experienced support.

Notable birthdays: Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 92. Actor William Shatner is 91. Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 88. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 87. Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 81. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 79. Writer James Patterson is 75. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 74. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 74. Actor Fanny Ardant is 73. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 70. Country singer James House is 67. Actor Lena Olin is 67. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 65. Actor Matthew Modine is 63. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 51. Actor Will Yun Lee is 51. Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko is 50. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., is 49. Actor Guillermo Diaz is 47. Actor Anne Dudek is 47. Actor Cole Hauser is 47. Actor Kellie Williams is 46. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 46.

