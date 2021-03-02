Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 2

Today’s Birthday (03/02/21). Realize bold visions this year. Planning and detailed preparation sets the stage to make dreams come true. Making a professional shift this spring leads to domestic renewal this summer. Shifting perspectives with communications next winter inspires a career breakthrough. Invent and animate inspiring possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Imagine a dreamy adventure. Study possible routes or avenues for exploration. Expect the unexpected. Avoid risk or trouble. Investigate curiosities, interests and fascinations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Work with a partner to navigate unforeseen circumstances. Don’t make assumptions. Not everything goes as planned. Share flexibility and a sense of humor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice the challenging moves. The possibility for technical error is high. Slow to break it down. Consider from another angle. Prioritize health. Rest and relax.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Get creative. Things may not go as planned, especially regarding romance, family and love. Strengthen foundations and basic infrastructures. Consider dreams and passions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of domestic priorities. Make repairs or upgrades. Reinforce basic support structures. Cook up something delicious. Clean and organize for dreamy results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pay attention to the news. An unexpected discovery could impact your own story. Study developments. Follow rules carefully. Do the homework. Present your case tactfully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Tap into an unexpected income source. Collaborate for shared gain. Pursue a dream. Old assumptions could get challenged. Use common sense for practical benefits.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize a personal project. Distraction and procrastination abound. Imagine the results already accomplished. Stay in action. Adapt and learn. You can realize a dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay sensitive with changes. Pause and review. You can see what’s not working. Avoid travel, crowds, chaos or noise. Strategize and refine plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Invite team support around a breakdown or change. The vision you’ve been working toward appears within reach. Watch your step around obstacles. Share encouragement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus on a professional challenge. A dreamy opportunity tempts. Reinforce basic structures for support. Provide excellent service and a flexible attitude. Proceed with caution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Imagine a dreamy adventure. Study possible routes or avenues for exploration. Expect the unexpected. Avoid risk or trouble. Investigate curiosities, interests and fascinations.
Notable birthdays: Actor John Cullum is 91. Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 90. Actor Barbara Luna is 82. Author John Irving is 79. Actor Cassie Yates is 70. Actor Laraine Newman is 69. Former Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., is 68. Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is 66. Singer Jay Osmond is 66. Pop musician John Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 65. Former tennis player Kevin Curren is 63. Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 62. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 59. Blues singer-musician Alvin Youngblood Hart is 58. Actor Daniel Craig is 53. Actor Richard Ruccolo is 49. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 44. Actor Heather McComb is 44. Actor Rebel Wilson is 41. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 40. NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 39. NHL goalie Henrik Lundqvist is 39. Musician Mike “McDuck” Olson (Lake Street Dive) is 38. Actor Robert Iler is 36. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel is 32. Country singer Luke Combs is 31. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 24.