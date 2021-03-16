Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 16

Today’s Birthday (03/16/21). Imagine, articulate and plan this year. Follow organization with consistent, disciplined efforts to win. Change directions with a professional project this spring, before a fun family summer. Clarifying winter miscommunications or mistakes leads to a lucky career break. Contribution to others feeds your own spirit.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Have faith in your own capabilities and imagination. Advance your lucrative plans. Take advantage of a lucky break. Consider possibilities. Negotiate a dreamy deal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. A long-held dream appears within reach. Discuss possibilities with your inner circle. Love motivates the conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Clarify plans. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Organize and prepare. Keep a low profile. Consider things from a higher perspective. Rest and recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with friends to get farther. Teamwork can have outsize impact. Coordinate your moves and generate long-term value. Pull together for common gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss professional opportunities with trusted allies and advisors. A dreamy situation comes together in your network of conversations. Grab a lucky chance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy educational classes, seminars or films. Dig into a research project. Connect with an inspiring teacher or mentor. Discover opportunities underneath a change.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical financial details, like insurance, taxes or legal matters. File documents and applications before the deadline. Discover a brilliant and unusual solution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with a partner. Share about your interests and passions. Talk about dreams and possibilities. A creative spark ignites. Collaborate on something fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical exercise recharges your batteries. Maintain your healthy practices. Find creative ways to get your body moving, despite complications. Stretch and breathe deeply.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy familiar company. Your positive attitude is contagious. Focus on what you love. Creativity and artistry spark. Express what’s in your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Reorganize and reinvent your spaces for current circumstances. Nurture your family with home improvements and upgrades. Clean and do chores. Share delicious flavors.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share your wildest ideas and dreams. Discover like-minded friends. Network to advance a cause that moves your heart. Participate in a larger conversation.
Notable birthdays: Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 87. Game show host Chuck Woolery is 80. Country singer Robin Williams is 74. Actor Erik Estrada is 72. Actor Victor Garber is 72. Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 70. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize; Earls of Leicester) is 67. Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 67. Actor Clifton Powell is 65. Rapper-actor Flavor Flav is 62. Rock musician Jimmy DeGrasso is 58. Actor Jerome Flynn is 58. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 57. Movie director Gore Verbinski is 57. Country singer Tracy Bonham is 54. Actor Lauren Graham is 54. Actor Judah Friedlander is 52. Actor Alan Tudyk is 50. Actor Tim Kang is 48. R&B singer Blu Cantrell is 45. Actor Brooke Burns is 43. Actor Kimrie Lewis is 39. Actor Brett Davern is 38. Actor Alexandra Daddario is 35. R&B singer Jhene Aiko is 33. Rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen is 30.