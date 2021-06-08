Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 8

Today’s Birthday (06/08/21). Align words and actions for satisfying results. Profit through communications. Make powerful connections. Learn and expand your capacities this year. Consistent efforts reap valuable educational rewards. Personal breakthroughs this summer redirect autumn plans and visions. Taking your partnership to new levels this winter inspires springtime dreams and possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — It’s not about luck, dreams or fantasies. Discipline and experience make the difference. Steady progress with creative projects pays off. Communication channels surge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through steady, disciplined action. The momentum you’ve been building is starting to pick up. Pursue lucrative ventures enthusiastically. Contribute to a miracle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re a powerful force. Take the high road while extending your reach. A new personal phase invites new possibilities. Develop an inspiring vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Take stock of where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Slow to appreciate nostalgic reflection, rituals and traditions. Begin a gestational transition phase. Create. Plan. Innovate.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun with friends. Team participation satisfies. Collaborate for a common cause. Together, you can get much farther than individual efforts. Align forces and strategize.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A new career phase dawns. Take a creative tack with a professional project. Minimize risk and maximize gain. Disciplined efforts provide satisfying reward.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor conditions and adjust plans to suit. Doors previously closed begin to open. Do the homework for a most excellent educational adventure.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider long-term financial plans. Strategize with your partner to put the pieces in place. Build and strengthen structures for support. Creative collaboration flowers.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Provide a stabilizing influence with your partner. Prioritize practical logistics and coordinate carefully. Share kindness, respect and admiration.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Repetition builds strength and endurance. You’re growing physically stronger. Apply renewed energy to your work and labors for a productive burst.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Fall in love all over again. Discover new passion and enthusiasm. Focus on basics, and hit the mark. Put creativity and dedication into the game.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Clean messes and make new ones. Lounge in pajamas. Eat snacks and watch movies. Share domestic joys with family.
Notable birthdays: Actor Millicent Martin is 87. Actor James Darren is 85. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 81. Singer Chuck Negron is 79. Musician Boz Scaggs is 77. Author Sara Paretsky is 74. Actor Sonia Braga is 71. Actor Kathy Baker is 71. Country musician Tony Rice is 70. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 70. Actor Griffin Dunne is 66. “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 64. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 63. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 61. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 59. R&B singer Doris Pearson (Five Star) is 55. Actor Julianna Margulies is 54. Actor Dan Futterman is 54. Actor David Sutcliffe is 52. Actor Kent Faulcon is 51. R&B singer Nicci Gilbert is 51. Actor Kelli Williams is 51. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 51.