Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 30

Today’s Birthday (06/30/20). Together you’re unbeatable this year. Coordinate steady dedication for shared financial growth. Summer brings a personal breakthrough that inspires a shift with a partnership. Getting into a quiet phase this winter energizes your health and fitness practices. Collaboration deepens your connection to new levels.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected with shared financial ventures. Keep an open mind. Another can get through where you can’t. A long shot can pay off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Temporary confusion distracts. Discover surprising benefits to unexpected interruptions with your partner. Intuition dictates timing. Words and action align. Allow emotions to catch up.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Slow for obstacles. The possibility of technical error is high. Schedule carefully to guard time for exercise and well-being.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A romantic opportunity is worth discussing and pursuing. Obstacles could block your way. Find creative solutions in conversation. Enjoy spontaneous fun with someone attractive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creativity earns a leadership role. Make a domestic upgrade. Push ahead despite challenges. Get durable quality materials. When in doubt, choose the real thing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid automatic responses, especially the kind you regret later. Present your argument tactfully. Don’t be hasty. Follow a wise relation’s advice and express your appreciation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invest in your business. Make sure you have the right equipment for the job. A disruption causes complications. Intuition rings like a bell. Adapt.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Don’t take disruption, chaos or interruption personally. Inventiveness, creativity and inspiration come easily. Expect the unexpected. Look sharp.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You’re drawn to private, peaceful settings. Discover an epiphany when least expected. A brilliant insight shatters an illusion. Postpone expansion. Meditate on the road ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Brainstorm with your team for creative solutions. Ask questions. Listen to feedback and intuition. Heed an excellent idea from a friend. Share your knowledge and inspiration.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The financial situation could seem unstable. First, assess what’s needed. Something you’ve been holding rises in value. Imagination solves a professional challenge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — News from afar gets your imagination going. Explore new concepts and techniques. Unusual ideas provide solutions. Share your wit and wisdom with a wider circle.
Notable birthdays: Actress Lea Massari is 87. Actress Nancy Dussault is 84. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 81. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 76. Actor Leonard Whiting is 70. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison is 68. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 67. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy is 58. Actor Rupert Graves is 57. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 54. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 54. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 51. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: “Living Biblically”) is 51. Actor Brian Bloom is 50. Actor Brian Vincent is 50. Actress Monica Potter is 49. Actress Molly Parker is 48. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 41. Actor Tom Burke is 39. Actress Lizzy Caplan is 38. Actress Susannah Flood is 38.
Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 37. Country singer Cole Swindell is 37. Rhythm and blues singer Fantasia is 36. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 35. Actor Sean Marquette (TV: “The Goldbergs”) is 32.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!