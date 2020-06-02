Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (06/02/20). Align forces for common gain this year. Reinforce important connections with disciplined coordination. Working out a compromise with your partner leads to a hefty income boost. Shift directions with shared finances this summer, inspiring winter introspection before a romantic epiphany. Love is the answer.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Study the numbers for greater power with shared finances. Transfers and shipments could see delays. Monitor closely to adapt to changes. Methodically prepare.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your temper, even if your partner is not listening or doing things your way. Allow extra patience as people process things differently. Provide space and kindness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow the action to reduce chaos levels and avoid accidents. Avoid controversy or fuss. Passions flair and fizzle. Prioritize health and wellness. Relax.