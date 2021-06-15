Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 15

Today’s Birthday (06/15/21). Broaden your horizons this year. Win through disciplined investigation and study. Personal flowering this summer settles into a slower, quieter transition phase this autumn. Connect anew with your partner this winter, supporting new springtime visions and possibilities. Explore and discover fascinating possibilities.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Flow around unexpected physical obstacles. Slow to adapt. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Prioritize health and vitality. Hunt for efficiencies. Find restful, meditative moments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Focus on here and now. Don’t overlook family obligations. Romance can take you by surprise. Connect with kids, pets and elders.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt with domestic changes. Confer with family for solutions. Don’t get overly elaborate; keep it simple. Come up with creative ideas. Implement at least one.