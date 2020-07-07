Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 7

Today’s Birthday (07/07/20). Deepen bonds with your partner this year. Coordinated collaboration triumphs. Stay flexible with community changes. You’re especially powerful this summer, before resolving a challenge with your partner. A peaceful winter phase lets you process changes, recharging your physical health and work. Come together around shared passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take action for a cause or shared passion. Coordinate with your community to resolve unexpected surprises. Barriers seem smaller with team support.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Accept a bonus. The outcome is even better than expected. Don’t react blindly. Disagree respectfully. Stick to facts and data. Your work is gaining recognition.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Confirm intuition with data. Don’t forget an important job. An exploration calls you into action. Arrange connections in advance. Weigh the risks and dangers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Find a painless way to cut costs. Conserve energy and resources. Compromise to find equitable solutions with your partner. Join together for a glorious push.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner, despite challenges. Adapt to unexpected changes. Align on the best strategy. Share the load. Take action for love today.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on physical work and performance. Distractions abound, and urgent tasks await. Push your boundaries, while respecting limitations. Put your back into it.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Little things express your love. Find creative ways to let someone know how you feel. Actions speak louder than words. Share your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Physical action gets satisfying results. Cooking, cleaning and renovation projects pay off. Nurture family. Work to fulfill a vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get terms, agreements and ideas down in writing. You’re especially persuasive. Reevaluate what you’ve been learning. Survey your network. Pursue a fascinating inquiry.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating funding. Take action to get results. Don’t worry about money or spend much. Avoid risky business. Keep the balls in play.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re ready to make improvements. Assertiveness gets results. Ask for what you want and put in the work to get it.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities. Adjust plans and budgets for changes in real time. Truth and beliefs or assumptions don’t match. Restore integrity everywhere it’s missing.
Notable birthdays: Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 93. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 87. Rock star Ringo Starr is 80. Comedian Bill Oddie is 79. Singer-musician Warren Entner (The Grass Roots) is 77. Actor Joe Spano is 74. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 73. Country singer Linda Williams is 73. Actress Shelley Duvall is 71. Actress Roz Ryan is 69. Actor Billy Campbell is 61. Actor Robert Taylor is 60. Rock musician Mark White (Spin Doctors) is 58. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 57. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 54. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ricky Kinchen (Mint Condition) is 54. Actress Amy Carlson is 52. Actress Jorja Fox is 52. Actress Cree Summer is 51. Actress Robin Weigert is 51. Actress Kirsten Vangsness is 48. Actor Troy Garity is 47. Actress Berenice Bejo is 44. Actor Hamish Linklater is 44. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 40. Rapper Cassidy is 38. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 38. Actor Ross Malinger is 36. Actor-comedian Luke Null (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 30. Pop singer Ally Hernandez (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 27. Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26. Country singer Maddie Marlow (Maddie and Tae) is 25.
