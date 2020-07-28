Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 28

Today’s Birthday (07/28/20). This year benefits your health, work and fitness. Practice with steady discipline for outsize results. Expect market and industrial surprises. Summer insights inspire a shift with health and fitness. Adapt to social barriers this winter, before discovering new love. Get your heart pumping.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to unplanned financial conditions. A profitable opportunity can have long-term benefits. Keep strengthening basic structural elements. Focus to grow family savings.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to adapt to changes. Long-lasting benefits flow through a joint venture. Work together for valuable results. Follow plans made earlier. Rely on strong partners.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Navigate surprises around health and wellness. Benefit over the long-term from exercise and healthy routines. Eat the best food you can. Rest deeply.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Unscheduled interruptions disrupt your love life. Patience serves you well. Romance arises in conversation. Express your admiration and respect. Someone makes your heart skip a beat.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep domestic systems functioning. Something you’ve long dreamed about becomes available. Organize and clean. Prepare and research for a satisfying improvement. Get long-lasting quality materials.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A difficult situation is making you stronger. You’re amazingly creative and productive right now. Write and express your view. Sketch out your ideas.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions for profits. An old dream comes back into view. Keep your customers satisfied. Provide excellent services. Generate positive cash flow.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pamper yourself with time for your own passions. Savor a walk outside or a workout. Try a new style or look. Savor hot water and soap.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Revise long-term plans for recent changes. Peaceful contemplation leads to an inspiring vision. Take notes. Craft a new mission statement. Breathe deeply and relax.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Cooperate with your community. Support a shared cause. Enjoy a connection with friends you haven’t seen in a while. Share resources, allies and connections.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your courage makes the difference, especially at work. Associates see a great opportunity. Collaborate to take advantage. Prepare for a professional lucky break.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Explore options. Your investigation bears fruit. You’re making a good impression. A referral gets you past the red tape. Keep your objectives in mind.
Notable birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman is 89. Ballet dancer-choreographer Jacques d’Amboise is 86. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 79. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 77. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 75. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 74. Actress Linda Kelsey is 74. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 73. Actress Sally Struthers is 73. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 71. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 66. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 63. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 59. Actor Michael Hayden is 57. Actress Lori Loughlin is 56. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 55. Former hockey player Garth Snow is 51. Actress Elizabeth Berkley is 48. Singer Afroman is 46. Country musician Todd Anderson (Heartland) is 45. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 44. Country singer Carly Goodwin is 39. Actor John David Washington is 36. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 35. Actor Dustin Milligan is 35. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 34. Rapper Soulja Boy is 30. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 27.
