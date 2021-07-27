Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 27

Today’s Birthday (07/27/21). Fortune favors your collaboration this year. Steady coordination strengthens and enriches your partnership. Summer fun with friends and family energizes a career shift this autumn. An especially romantic winter inspires your creative work to new heights next spring. Interweave hands, hearts and minds.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Express your heart. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen home communications. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, are especially good for family meetings and discussions. Enjoy creative domestic projects.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Networking benefits your career. With Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn, express and share your message. Communications channels are wide open. Reconnect.