Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 20

Today’s Birthday (07/20/21). Your collaboration strikes gold this year. Maximize profits with disciplined coordination and contribution. New possibilities inspire this summer, before you adapt around autumn’s changing social situations. Winter revitalizes your physical performance, contributing to a group prize next spring. Work together for common passion and gain.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand your educational boundaries. Dig into a fascinating subject. Try something new. Learn and discover new flavors, techniques and ideas. Your exploration yields valuable treasure.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Draw upon hidden resources. A long shot could pay off. Invest in newer technology. Something you’ve been holding rises in value. Strategize with your partner.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Brainstorm for creative abundance. A partner’s perspective is revealing. Work out the steps to realize your vision together. Rejuvenate old bonds. Express your appreciation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Focus to manage practical priorities and an unexpected opportunity. Exercise energizes you. Outdoor diversions delight. You can have it all.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Inventiveness and inspiration come easily. You can solve a puzzle. Have fun and get engaged. Discover interesting solutions through the grapevine. Enjoy creative challenges.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Household matters have your attention. Provide for others. Share insights with family. A loved one helps you solve a problem. Follow a wise relative’s advice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Knowledge and expertise provides profits. Practice intellectual humility. Admit mistakes. Learn from failure. Inspire others with your words. A brilliant insight shatters an illusion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Maintain profitable routines to keep cash flow positive. Ask for what you need and get it. Invest in a communications upgrade for wider reach.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re generating a buzz. Get the word out about a passion project. Accept the spotlight and microphone. Turn on your light and shine.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Intuition rings like a bell. Slow to notice emotions, mood and unspoken details. Peaceful privacy lets your creative imagination soar. Get productive behind closed doors.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a team opportunity. Pitch in wherever helpful. A friend can get through where you can’t. Work together to get farther.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities flower. Share what you’re up to. Get help from experienced friends and allies. Invest in success. Your status is on the rise.
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Sally Ann Howes is 91. Author Cormac McCarthy is 88. Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, D-Md., is 85. Artist Judy Chicago is 82. Rock musician John Lodge (The Moody Blues) is 78. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 77. Singer Kim Carnes is 76. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 74. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 69. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 65. Actor Donna Dixon is 64. Rock musician Mick MacNeil (Simple Minds) is 63. Country singer Radney Foster is 62. Actor Frank Whaley is 58. Actor Dean Winters is 57. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 55. Actor Reed Diamond is 54. Actor Josh Holloway is 52. Singer Vitamin C is 52. Actor Sandra Oh is 50. Actor Omar Epps is 48.