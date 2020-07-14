Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (07/14/20). Collaboration is the name of the game this year. Generate valuable results with disciplined coordination. Consider new educational directions. Personal breakthroughs this summer inspire changes with a shared venture. Lay low and recuperate next winter for thriving physical health and performance. Nurture each other.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Unexpected income could arise. A surprising development may require immediate attention; is it a distraction? Or an opportunity? Ponder your discovery.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to unexpected personal circumstances. Urgent matters take priority. Confer with your team. A friend has just what you need. Talk about the situation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider things from a higher perspective. Changes the next level up affect you positively. Look for silver linings and find them. Solutions recharge your spirit.