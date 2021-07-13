Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 13

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Research purchases before committing. You don’t have the full picture. Avoid impulsive spending. Consider upcoming financial priorities. Energize a project with profit potential.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Illusions fade and you can see again. Take action for what you love. Personal passion motivates your efforts. Build and construct.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider what’s next. Make a frank assessment of the current situation, and what remains to be done. Rest and recharge while you plan.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. You’re especially popular. Heartfelt inspiration motivates team action. Connect and contribute together for common cause. Together, you’re a powerful force.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Advance a professional project by making a heart connection. Share inspiring possibilities and invite participation. Love and money are within reach.