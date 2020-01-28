Today’s Birthday (01/28/20). Your team hits a winning streak this year. Realize dreams through organization, coordination and planning. Winter insights and inspiration strengthen your resolve as you surpass a physical obstacle. Navigate a challenge with friends this summer, before your health and vitality flower. Realize shared dreams together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider upcoming events and actions. Plot your moves in advance. A dream can be realized with discipline and practical efforts. Keep costs down.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A team dream appears within reach. Don’t take action out of peer pressure. Plan, strategize and coordinate your moves for practical ease and efficiency.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a professional dream with unreasonable persistence and patience. Reinforce foundational structures. Balance numbers and schedule concrete actions. Discuss future options and plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make sure plans, reservations and coordinated connections are set before embarking on a journey. Monitor weather and conditions for smooth sailing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss long-term dreams and fantasies with your partner. Speculate and then align on practical possibilities to pursue together. Adjust budgets for this new reality.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could get dreamy with your sweetheart. Talk about hopes, dreams and visions. Listen with heartfelt emotions and indulge imaginative speculation for new possibilities together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Assess physical progress. The rules could seem to change mid-game. You can accomplish great things; monitor conditions closely. Articulate and refine an inspiring mission.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance sparkles. Make sure that you and your sweetheart are on the same wavelength. Patiently share respect and kindness. Practice your persuasive arts and charms.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Put in more time planning before committing to an expensive overhaul. Domestic renovations can realize a dream; you don’t need frills. Simplicity adds elegance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Edit and prepare your creative project before presenting. False hopes get shattered. Don’t reveal a surprise before it’s ready. Beautify details, refine and polish.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Plug financial leaks and leave your money where it is. Avoid expensive extras. Provide a generous spread without extravagance. A dream is worth saving for.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Review plans for a personal project. Illusions could distract your view. Hold your temper and consider consequences before acting. Pursue a dream with practical steps.
Thought for Today: “It is difficult to say what is impossible, for the dream of yesterday is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow.” — Robert H. Goddard, American rocket engineer (1882-1945).
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor is 85. Actor Alan Alda is 84. Actress Susan Howard is 78. Actress Marthe Keller is 75. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 73. Actress-singer Barbi Benton is 70. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 66. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is 65. Actress Harley Jane Kozak is 63. Movie director Frank Darabont is 61.
Rock musician Dave Sharp is 61. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 58. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 57. Country musician Greg Cook (Ricochet) is 55. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 53. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 52. Rapper Rakim is 52. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 52. Actress Kathryn Morris is 51. Humorist Mo Rocca is 51. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Hamilton is 49. Singer Monifah is 48. Actress Gillian Vigman is 48. Rock musician Brandon Bush is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 46. Actress Terri Conn is 45. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (‘N Sync) is 43. Rapper Rick Ross is 43. Actress Rosamund Pike is 41. Actress Angelique Cabral is 41. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 40. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 40. Actor Elijah Wood is 39. Rapper J. Cole is 35. Actress Alexandra Krosney is 32. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 32. Actress Ariel Winter is 22.
