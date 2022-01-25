Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 25

Today’s Birthday (01/25/22). Follow your heart this year. Develop personal visions into reality with disciplined action. Community connection illuminates the winter and inspires springtime domestic relaxation and renovation. Discover opportunities hidden under a professional change next summer for an autumn career blastoff. Grow your talents, skills and passions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities develop naturally, with Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn. Discuss professional possibilities. Speak with influential people over several weeks. Update portfolios and websites.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin an expansion phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish for about three weeks. Broaden your horizons. Make long-distance connections.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared resources, with Mercury Retrograde backing into Capricorn. Coordinate efforts for ease. Communication gets profitable. Discuss possibilities and develop together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Cooperation flowers through communication, with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss ideas and possibilities. Romance sparks easily. Someone finds you charming. Share responsibilities and rewards.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about health, work and improving performance, with Mercury in Capricorn. Steady practices grow skills and benefits. Monitor and measure results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — With Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn, words come easily. Practice your creative arts. Romantic possibilities flower with extra attention. Express your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get creative at home. Enjoy a domestic phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss possible renovations. Share memories and traditions. Invent new family fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to express yourself. Write and edit, with Mercury in Capricorn. Read and learn. Communication channels are open. Ask for what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pay more attention to finances for a few weeks. Use your wits to increase your profits, with Mercury in Capricorn. Communication gets profitable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. You’re especially brilliant and clever, with Mercury in your sign. Express your views and shine a light on inspiring projects.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider opportunities. Review plans and possibilities, with Mercury in Capricorn. Dreams could seem prophetic. Enjoy introspection and meditation. Appreciate rituals, traditions and gratitude.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore options and opportunities. Teamwork flourishes, with Mercury in Capricorn. Work together and get farther, faster. Everything you need is in your network.

Notable birthdays: Country singer Claude Gray is 90. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young is 78. Actor Jenifer Lewis is 65. Country musician Mike Burch (River Road) is 56. R&B singer Kina is 53. Actor China Kantner is 51. Actor Ana Ortiz is 51. Drummer Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) is 50. Musician Matt Odmark (Jars of Clay) is 48. Actor Mia Kirshner is 47. Actor Christine Lakin is 43. R&B singer Alicia Keys is 42. Actor Michael Trevino is 37. Pop musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26. Actor Olivia Edward is 15.

