Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 19

Today’s Birthday (01/19/21). You’re in the spotlight this year. Disciplined attention animates personal passion projects. Social breakthroughs this winter lead to a summer turning point with a group collaboration before you fall in love again. Next winter brings a team victory. Take advantage of your opportunity to shine.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enter an innovative social period. Team efforts and projects are favored this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Schedule carefully. Collaborate with friends.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Accept a professional challenge this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Focus on career opportunities. Your status and influence are on the rise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Exploration and adventure beckon this month under the Aquarius Sun. Use technology for new reach and access. Leap boundaries, push limitations and discover.