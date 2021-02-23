Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 23

Today’s Birthday (02/23/21). Generate innovative creative visions this year. Private self-discipline produces incredible results. Listen to your muses. Springtime career changes lead to summer domestic renewal. Taking new directions with communications next winter leads to a professional prize. Connect with a sense of purpose and passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Rearrange furniture or reorganize your home to adapt for changes. Temporary alterations can serve well. Find an energy boost with domestic arts and pleasures.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect and share the news. Your creativity and imagination run wild. Focus on short-term matters, as the tide’s in your favor. Invite participation and contribution.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover a pleasant financial surprise. You can find the resources. Stash away something of great value. Imagine perfect outcomes and then do what’s needed.