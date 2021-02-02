Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 2

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Think things over before you act. You can find a simple solution. Wait for developments. Study the options. Imagination is required. Discover beauty in the details.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can find your way around a financial obstacle. Communication leads to solutions. Patiently reach out. What you work out has long-term benefit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pause and reflect. Consider commitments, passions and purpose. Use your power responsibly. Sometimes the best action is inaction. Choose your own best path.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Wait for better conditions to advance. Listen to intuition and multiple perspectives. Stay sensitive to other views. Sort, clean and organize. Consider options.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Social challenges require patience. Avoid assumptions. All isn’t as it appears. New facts dispel old fears. Inspire others to succeed. Support each other.