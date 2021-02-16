Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 16

Today’s Birthday (02/16/21). Ride a shooting star this year. Pursue personal passions with dedication and discipline. Plan long-term dreams. The resolution of springtime social challenges leads to a delightful summer. After a phase of domestic adjustment, winter brings a joyful social renaissance. Step into your own light.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Find more ways to make money. Your initiative gets rewarded in gold and silver. Maintain momentum by patiently waiting for best timing to advance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover your own personal performance zone. You’re in the spotlight and your work is gaining respect. You’ve got the confidence to get the job done.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider options and potential. Visualize getting what you want. Spend time with trees, birds and other living creatures for inspiration. Consider possibilities.