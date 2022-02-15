Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Today’s Birthday (02/15/22). This year illuminates your purpose, talent and passion. Luck shines on steady discipline behind the scenes. Winter brings sweet social reconnection, before home improvements beautify your spring surroundings. Professional barriers redirect summer attention toward an exciting autumn career surge. Pursue your own dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Romantic barriers abound. Take it easy. Notice what’s working and what’s not. Tap into your own passions and interests. Prioritize practicalities and relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Your heart is at home. Adapt with changes. Make repairs and upgrades. Patience and communication help with a tricky situation. Share love and support.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Silence can soothe. Adapt around changes. Avoid crowds and noise. Consider what you’d like to say. Articulate and edit. Clarify messages before sending.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — New silver shines in the light of tomorrow’s Full Moon in Leo. Discover lucrative new opportunities. One door closes and another opens. Watch for it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a period of personal focus. Consider what’s most important to you. How do you want things to go? Reorient goals and schedules to adapt.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down in peaceful privacy. Listen to your own spirit. Look back for insight on the road ahead. What would your ancestors do?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Develop your team strategy around a barrier. Resolve upsets early. Diplomacy and a cool head serve you well. Share support with social transitions and changes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Career matters are in the forefront. Adapt with professional or industry-wide challenges. Avoid a conflict of interests. Find new markets. Opportunity hides beneath change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Investigate new subjects and educational possibilities. What do you want to learn now? Love and money are both within reach. Adapt your adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Simplify to slow financial consumption. Reduce risk. Shift focus to conserve. Adapt budgets and strategize around a transitory period or delay. Discover new profits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Tomorrow’s Full Moon shines on partnership. Begin another collaborative phase. Share support around changes. Let go of outworn assumptions and invent something new.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care of your physical health and vitality. Nurture yourself with good food, exercise and rest. Avoid risk or expense. Slow for tricky sections.

Notable birthdays: Actor Claire Bloom is 91. Author Susan Brownmiller is 87. Songwriter Brian Holland is 81. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 78. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 78. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 75. Actor Jane Seymour is 71. Singer Melissa Manchester is 71. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 69. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 68. Model Janice Dickinson is 67. Actor Christopher McDonald is 67. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 63. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 63. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 62. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 62. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 59. Actor Michael Easton is 55. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 54. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 51. Actor Alex Borstein is 51. Actor Renee O’Connor is 51. Actor Sarah Wynter is 49. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 49.

