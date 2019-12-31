Today’s Birthday (12/31/19). Envision the world you want this year. Personal ambitions flower with dedicated attention. Winter breakthroughs help you navigate a barrier with a partner. Let go of a limitation next summer, motivating an exciting Solstice collaboration. Discover a shared passion and realize it together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Secrets could be revealed. Listen and observe quietly. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Consider different options and make plans and determinations. Capture creative ideas.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss brilliant ideas with friends and family. Celebrate what you’re building together. You can adapt to unexpected circumstances. Communication reveals unconsidered possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional opportunity presents a challenge. Follow an elder’s advice. Let others know what’s needed and what’s at stake. Innovation provides long-term benefit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams of travel and adventure entice you to explore. Study a fascinating subject up close. Follow a brilliant hunch. Everything seems possible.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to build foundations for future growth. Contribute to shared ventures and profit together. Rising tides float all boats. All for one and one for all.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Find a perfect compromise that includes favorite elements for each of you. Charm and be charmed. Enjoy the magnificent company.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Positive change comes through communication. Gossip can come back to bite you. Set realistic goals, then practice and prepare.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance arises in conversation. Discuss matters of the heart. Share your passions. A loved one’s crazy idea might even work. Express your love and affection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home and family draw you in. Invent fun possibilities and share them. Cook up something delicious. Discover magic in unlikely places. Share sweet moments together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Creative ideas percolate and bubble. Write and communicate. Make and renew connections with people you love, admire and respect. Invent something brilliant together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep costs down to generate fabulous results, under budget and on time. Moneymaking ideas abound; follow those with greatest potential. Practice your arts and services.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. What do you want to create this year? Explore options and speculate with people you love on what could be possible.
Thought for Today: “Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to!” — William E. Vaughan, American newspaper columnist (1915-1977).
Notable birthdays: TV producer George Schlatter is 90. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 82. Actor Tim Considine (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 79. Actress Sarah Miles is 78. Actress Barbara Carrera is 78. Rock musician Andy Summers is 77. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 76. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 75. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 73. Actor Tim Matheson is 72. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 72. Actor Joe Dallesandro is 71. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 68. Actor James Remar is 66. Actress Bebe Neuwirth is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 60. Singer Paul Westerberg is 60. Actor Don Diamont is 57. Rock musician Ric Ivanisevich (Oleander) is 57. Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 56. Actress Gong Li is 54. Author Nicholas Sparks is 54. Actor Lance Reddick is 50. Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 47. Rock musician Mikko Siren (Apocalyptica) is 44. Donald Trump Jr. is 42. Rapper PSY (Park Jae-sang) is 42. Rock musician Bob Bryar is 40. Rock musician Jason Sechrist (Portugal. The Man) is 40. Actor Ricky Whittle is 40. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is 40. Actor/singer Erich Bergen is 34. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 24.
