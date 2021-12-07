Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 7

Today’s Birthday (12/07/21). Benefit through connection this year. Expand networks, channels and audiences with faithful contribution. Finding yourself and growing stronger this winter provides a springtime energy boost. Private summer planning adjusts around a challenge, realizing autumn dreams with coordinated plans. Share solutions, resources and support.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning, and include sources. Assuage doubts with factual data. Deception gets revealed. Have patience. Not everyone agrees. Think it over longer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the professional results you want. Don’t rely on hearsay or rumors. Plan your moves in advance. All is not as it appears.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel beckons, but take care. Adapt your exploration around a change. Don’t rely on unstable sources. Wait for better conditions to advance. Investigate the options.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate to adapt to a delay or obstacle. Ignore rumors, gossip or controversy, and repair a leak.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stick to practical priorities with your partner. Adapt to a recent change. Don’t try to force something that’s stuck. Wait for better conditions. Collaborate on basics.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit from meticulous service. The artistry is in the details. Keep practicing your moves. Slow to navigate tricky sections. Wait patiently for obstacles to clear.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and take it easy. Don’t fund a fantasy; stick to simple fun. Costs may be higher than expected. Distractions abound. Choose substance over symbolism.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize basic domestic chores and projects. Don’t rely on unstable sources. Make repairs. Research and compare before purchasing. Reinforce basic structures. Home improvements satisfy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice diplomacy to gracefully navigate an awkward situation. Creativity with communications comes in handy. Don’t get pushy. Listen more than speaking. Find practical solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities. Mistakes could get expensive. Monitor cash flow to keep it positive. Cut unnecessary frivolities and reinforce the basics. Maintain profitable actions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the confidence to get around a challenge. Relax your expectations. A communications breakdown could thwart your intentions. Keep your sense of humor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reconsider. Postpone an outing. Vivid dreams fill your journal. To reduce pressure from a deadline, schedule and plan carefully. Address impracticalities.

Notable birthdays: Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 93. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 90. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 89. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 81. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 74. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 74. Country singer Gary Morris is 73. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 72. Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, is 69. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 65. Actor Priscilla Barnes is 64. Former “Tonight Show” announcer Edd Hall is 63. Rock musician Tim Butler (The Psychedelic Furs) is 63. Actor Patrick Fabian is 57. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 56. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 55. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (TV: “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 49. Producer-director Jason Winer is 49.

