Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 29

Today’s Birthday (12/29/20). Profits surge this year. Steady, disciplined efforts earn bonus prizes. Intuition feeds your creativity and communication. Winter plans and visions lead to a summertime transition for an energizing surge for work, health and fitness. Peaceful introspection uncovers delightful discoveries next winter. Prosperity grows with care.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon Eclipse. Begin a new home and family phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month Eclipse phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions with the Cancer Eclipse. Harvest an unexpended windfall.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A challenge redirects you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Cancer Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a six-month introspective phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Tonight’s Eclipse illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community, over six months. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Cancer Eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus on passions over the next six months.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over six months. Learn from a master.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Lunar Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership, with the Eclipse in Cancer. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes in plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Adapt practices for new conditions under this Eclipse. Begin a new physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Increase strength and vitality.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with tonight’s Lunar Eclipse in Cancer. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Notable birthdays: Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 98. Actor Inga Swenson is 88. Retired ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 86. Actor Barbara Steele is 83. Actor Jon Voight is 82. Country singer Ed Bruce is 81. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 74. Retired Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 74. Actor Ted Danson is 73. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 69. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 67. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 61. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 61. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 59. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 56. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 55. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 54. Actor Jason Gould is 54. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 53. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 53. Actor Jennifer Ehle is 51. Actor Patrick Fischler is 51. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 50. Actor Kevin Weisman is 50. Actor Jude Law is 48. Actor Maria Dizzia is 46. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 46. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 45. Actor Katherine Moennig is 43.