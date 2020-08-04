Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, August 4

Today’s Birthday (08/04/20). Your work, health and fitness strengthen with focus this year. Discipline with physical routines pays off. Your industry and profession are changing. New possibilities and plans this summer inspire a healthy shift in direction. Winter social challenges inspire deeper love and family connection. Practice and grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Express your heart. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen communications at home. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, are especially good for family meetings and discussions. Enjoy creative domestic collaborations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communications channels are wide open. For three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn and express. Write, broadcast and share your story.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and deal. Craft win-win scenarios and irresistible marketing campaigns.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Whistle your own tune. You’re especially clever and confident over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Articulate and develop creative personal projects.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean messes. Complete or abandon old projects over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Write down dreams. Keep a diary. Envision and articulate plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication generates teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Social participation opens new possibilities with friends and allies. Connect and collaborate for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with professional mentors. A rise in status is possible through communication, with Mercury in Leo for three weeks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your investigation. Educational opportunities arise over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Travel beckons, but take care. Long-distance communication opens new doors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Tally shared resources. Profitable collaborations arise in conversation over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Collaborate to grow financial strength for a common venture.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Partnership is key. It’s easier to communicate and delegate over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Learn from experts. Generate new possibilities together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — With Mercury in Leo, you’re especially clever and creative with your work, health and fitness. Research and learn new tricks. Genius sparks in conversation.
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Tina Cole is 77. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 76. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 71. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 65. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 65. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 62. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 62. Actor Lauren Tom is 61. Former President Barack Obama is 59. Producer Michael Gelman (TV: “Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 59. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 58. Actor Crystal Chappell is 55. Author Dennis Lehane is 55. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 52. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 52. Actor Michael DeLuise is 51. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 49. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 49. Country singer Jon Nicholson is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Marques Houston is 39. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 39. Actor Abigail Spencer is 39. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 37. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 35. Rock singer Tom Parker (The Wanted) is 32. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 28. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 25.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!