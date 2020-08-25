Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, August 25

Today’s Birthday (08/25/20). Fall in love this year. Strengthen bonds with fun routines. Expect changes with education and travel. Create new collaborative possibilities. Flowering social connections this summer support you to overcome a romantic barrier. A winter career shift leads to a phase of domestic bliss. Lead with heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Communicate to adapt to changes. Watch for hidden dangers. A medical test may be in order. Limitations and boundaries cause delays.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Review reserves and talk with your partner about potential ideas to increase revenue. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Collaborate to advance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Talk your way around an obstacle with your partner. Let them know what you need. Actions and emotions could clash. Respectful conversation reveals solutions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected circumstances affect your physical health and labors. Communication provides solutions. Follow a hunch. Let go of excess baggage. Watch where you’re going.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invent romantic solutions. A challenge can be resolved. The action is behind the scenes. Don’t worry, but don’t overspend either. Relax and enjoy the company.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get creative with home improvements. Clean and organize. Discuss domestic limitations, barriers and boundaries with family. Imagine potential solutions and act on the winner.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Navigate an unexpected plot twist. Muses inspire your creative expression. Edit and clarify. Remove what doesn’t belong. Leave the gold; simple, unadorned and raw.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Polish promotional materials to take advantage of new markets. Have faith in your own talents and skills. You’re gaining influence. Keep providing excellent service.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of an opportunity to advance a personal project. Remember what worked before. Ask for what you’ve been promised. Listen to feedback.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your private sanctuary. Consider plans and ways to simplify. Give away what you no longer need. Free space for what’s ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share support for community resiliency. Old assumptions get challenged. Brainstorm to invent new realities and possibilities. Together, you have everything you need.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a professional deadline, challenge or inspection. You can talk your way around barriers. Call on allies and colleagues. Generate useful solutions.
Notable birthdays: Actor Sean Connery is 90. Actor Tom Skerritt is 87. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 87. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 84. Author Frederick Forsyth is 82. Movie director John Badham is 81. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 77. Actor Anthony Heald is 76. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 71. Actor John Savage is 71. Author Martin Amis is 71. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 71. Rock singer Rob Halford is 69. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 68. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 66. Movie director Tim Burton is 62. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 62. Actor Ashley Crow is 60. Actor Ally Walker is 59. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 59. Actor Joanne Whalley is 59. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 58. Actor Blair Underwood is 56. Actor Robert Maschio is 54. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 54. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 53. Actor David Alan Basche is 52. Television chef Rachael Ray is 52. Actor Cameron Mathison is 51. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 50. Model Claudia Schiffer is 50. Country singer Brice Long is 49. Actor-writer-director Ben Falcone is 47. Actor Eric Millegan is 46. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 44. Actor Jonathan Togo is 43. Actor Kel Mitchell is 42. Actor Rachel Bilson is 39. Actor Blake Lively is 33. Actor Josh Flitter is 26.
