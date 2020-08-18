Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, August 18

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower. Support each other through changes or transformations. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Notable birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 93. Olympic gold medal decathlete Rafer Johnson is 85. Actor-director Robert Redford is 84. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 78. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 75. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 70. Country singer Jamie O’Hara is 70. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 68. Country singer Steve Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 65. Actor Denis Leary is 63. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 62. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 59.

ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 59. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 58. Bluegrass musician Jimmy Mattingly is 58. Actor Adam Storke is 58. Actor Craig Bierko is 56. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 52. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 51. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 51. Actor Christian Slater is 51. Actor Edward Norton is 51. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 50. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 45. Actor-writer-director Hadjii is 44. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 44. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 41. Actor Mika Boorem is 33. Actor Maia Mitchell is 27. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 26. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 25.

