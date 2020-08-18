Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, August 18

Today’s Birthday (08/18/20). This year benefits your work, health and vitality. Practice expands capacities, skills and strengths. Market changes affect your career. Imaginative possibilities inspire this summer, energizing your moves. Winter brings a social turning point, inspiring breakthroughs with family, romance, hobbies and games. Love inspires you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon in Leo initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this Leo New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share the harvest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Align words and actions for satisfying results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Step into new levels of prosperity. Get creative with promotional materials under this Leo New Moon. Begin a lucrative growth phase. Find new markets.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon. Express your love and appreciation. Share gratitude and acknowledgment.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine over the next two weeks, inspired by this Leo New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create new possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider new views and perspectives. Make long-distance connections. Bold discoveries await.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower. Support each other through changes or transformations. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Notable birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 93. Olympic gold medal decathlete Rafer Johnson is 85. Actor-director Robert Redford is 84. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 78. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 75. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 70. Country singer Jamie O’Hara is 70. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 68. Country singer Steve Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 65. Actor Denis Leary is 63. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 62. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 59.
ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 59. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 58. Bluegrass musician Jimmy Mattingly is 58. Actor Adam Storke is 58. Actor Craig Bierko is 56. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 52. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 51. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 51. Actor Christian Slater is 51. Actor Edward Norton is 51. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 50. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 45. Actor-writer-director Hadjii is 44. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 44. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 41. Actor Mika Boorem is 33. Actor Maia Mitchell is 27. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 26. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 25.
