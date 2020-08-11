Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, August 11

Today’s Birthday (08/11/20). Get physical this year. Faithful routines keep you healthy and strong. Expect professional changes. Dream and consider over a quiet summer, recharging your physical energy and work. A barrier obligates new social directions this winter, leading to flowering love, passion, family and romance. Strengthen your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Plan and prepare to increase income. Launch your initiative later. Lay the foundations to realize a dream. Consider hidden dangers. Choose what’s best for family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expect energy surges. A barrier blocks your path, so take care. You can see what wasn’t working. Work with someone who sees your blind spots.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Hide away from noise and chaos. Settle into a peaceful spot to rest and plan. Consider long-term aspirations and dreams. Craft your vision statement.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your team to advance shared long-term dreams, despite obstacles and challenges. Get rid of excess baggage. Avoid distractions or risk mistakes. Upgrade technology.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider professional opportunities and options. Recent changes may have reshuffled markets and conditions. Look for new avenues to advance a long-term dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Don’t dash off yet. Wait for better conditions to set forth. Obstacles block the road. Study, research and investigate. Find creative new ways to explore.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Fact and fantasy clash, especially with shared finances. Avoid arguments or breakage by slowing. Clarify and seek better tactics. You’re bonded by a shared dream.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay receptive. Compromise is required to navigate challenges together. Avoid automatic reactions. Reinforce shared bonds. Invent possibilities with your partner. Make plans and schedule.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your health and work, despite challenges. Take care of yourself. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Keep things simple and safe.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 5 — Relax and focus on your breathing, slow and deep, in and out. Reduce stress as you can. Adjust to changes and listen to your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Delays or miscommunications could complicate a household matter. Resist the temptation to bite someone. Go for a walk and bark instead. Try again later.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Misinformation, conflict and controversy abound. Take extra care with promises, bargains and deadlines. Speak truth or stay quiet. Keep your word. Monitor news for changes.
Notable birthdays: Actor Arlene Dahl is 95. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 77. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 77. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 74. Country singer John Conlee is 74. Singer Eric Carmen is 71. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 70. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 67. Singer Joe Jackson is 66. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 63. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 61. Actor Viola Davis is 55. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 55. Actor Duane Martin is 55. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 53. Rhythm-and-blues musician Chris Dave is 52. Actor Anna Gunn is 52. Actor Ashley Jensen is 52. Actor Sophie Okonedo is 52. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 52. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 50. Actor Nigel Harman is 47. Actor Will Friedle is 44. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 41. Actor Merritt Wever is 40. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 37. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 36. Singer J-Boog is 35. Rapper Asher Roth is 35. Actor Alyson Stoner is 27.
