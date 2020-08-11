Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, August 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (08/11/20). Get physical this year. Faithful routines keep you healthy and strong. Expect professional changes. Dream and consider over a quiet summer, recharging your physical energy and work. A barrier obligates new social directions this winter, leading to flowering love, passion, family and romance. Strengthen your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Plan and prepare to increase income. Launch your initiative later. Lay the foundations to realize a dream. Consider hidden dangers. Choose what’s best for family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expect energy surges. A barrier blocks your path, so take care. You can see what wasn’t working. Work with someone who sees your blind spots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Hide away from noise and chaos. Settle into a peaceful spot to rest and plan. Consider long-term aspirations and dreams. Craft your vision statement.