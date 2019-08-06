Today’s Birthday (08/06/19). You can realize romantic dreams this year. Maintain your energy with steady health and fitness practices. Summer changes around health or work lead to a winter vitality surge, before a quiet cool-down phase. Resolve a change of heart next summer. Choose love, light and joy.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care with a shared account to handle unforeseen circumstances. Talk about what you love, and forgive miscommunications. Another obstacle could arise. Roll with it.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to work out an unexpected twist with your partner. Ignore false rumors and gossip. Intuition dictates timing. Listen, learn and share your view.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Keep practicing your skills. Slow to avoid technical error. Communication helps with surprises. A disagreement can inspire imagination. Nurture your health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Love blossoms. Expect the unexpected with regard to romance. Keep a flexible outlook. You’re developing a new perspective. Learn a new trick from someone sweet.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra time with a domestic matter. Unplanned complications could slow a home improvement project. More study is required. Talk with respected experts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Notice opportunity hiding in the news. You’re especially clever and creative. Clarify misunderstandings as soon as possible. Study developments. Present your argument tactfully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on profitable pursuits. Provide excellent service, and keep your patience with unforeseen circumstances. Look for the silver lining. Harvest a nice windfall.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a personal upgrade. You’re growing stronger. Self-discovery enlightens your view. Use your power responsibly. Dress for the role you want to play.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You may feel especially sensitive. Find a quiet, private place to recharge. Avoid controversy or trouble. Lay low to consider what has passed and what is ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with friends and allies to manage changing circumstances on the fly. Keep a team effort in coordinated action with steady communication.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider new career opportunities. Begin a testing phase. Avoid risky business. Pursue the best options. Compete for an exciting possibility. Talk about desired results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel conditions change. Monitor them in real time. Investigate for answers to your questions and for valuable solutions. Explore your options and opportunities.
Thought for Today: “If you want something done, ask a busy person to do it. The more things you do, the more you can do.” — Lucille Ball, American actress-comedian (born this date in 1911, died 1989).
Notable birthdays: Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 95. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 81. Actress Louise Sorel is 79. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 76. Actor Ray Buktenica is 76. Actor Dorian Harewood is 69. Actress Catherine Hicks is 68. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 67. Country musician Mark DuFresne (Confederate Railroad) is 66. Actress Stepfanie Kramer is 63. Actress Faith Prince is 62. Rhythm-and-blues singer Randy DeBarge is 61. Actor Leland Orser is 59. Actress Michelle Yeoh is 57. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 55. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 54. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 54. Actor Benito Martinez is 51. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 51. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 49. Actress Merrin Dungey is 48. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 47. Actor Jason O’Mara is 47. Singer-actor David Campbell is 46. Actress Vera Farmiga is 46. Actress Ever (cq) Carradine is 45. Actress Soleil Moon Frye is 43. Actress Melissa George is 43. Rock singer Travis McCoy (Gym Class Heroes) is 38. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 38. Actress Romola Garai is 37. Rock musician Eric Roberts (Gym Class Heroes) is 35.
